Boost for Ireland as Stanislav Lobotka will not join Slovakia squad for playoff

The Republic of Ireland have received a major boost for tomorrow’s European Championship play-off after Napoli prevented Stanislav Lobotka from linking up with the Slovakia squad.

Uefa recently confirmed that clubs were within their rights to refuse release requests from internationals association if concerns over Covid-19 occurred. Two of Lobotka’s teammates tested positive last week, prompting them to withdraw from Sunday’s Serie A game against Juventus and undertake mandatory quarantine.

Slovakia had hoped that a robust testing regime would facilitate their midfield general travelling to Bratislava but, even after a third negative test last night, his club have kept the squad isolated in a hotel.

Napoli recruited the €25m midfielder in January to replace his compatriot Marek Hamšík, with Ireland boss Stephen Kenny speaking highly of both in the run-up to tomorrow’s semi-final showdown.

"We did our best but Napoli stopped communicating,” said a despondent Slovak boss Pavel Hapal in his pre-match press conference, noting Juventus players have reported for international duty despite being instructed to quarantine.

“It's astonishing. For example, players from Juventus could go to the national team matches.

We counted on him and will miss him. It is a complication for us, although he was not 100% fit for the matches last month.

Even the endeavours of Napoli legend Hamšík couldn’t convince the Italians to relent in their stance.

"I tried to push him here, because he is a very important player for us but there was not much we could do,” explained the 120-times capped playmaker.

“Unfortunately, it's the way it is. We have to focus only on ourselves and rely on our own strength. But I know we will be 100% ready.”

Slovakia have added defender Branislav Niňaj of Fortuna Sittard as they deal with injuries and one suspected Covid-19 squad in the camp.

Lobotka’s absence gives Hapal another headache, with the Czech admitting selection decisions have still to be finalised.

Dominik Greif, the Slovan Bratislava goalkeeper who saved Pat Hoban’s penalty in last year’s Uefa Champions League defeat of Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium, could deputise for the injured Newcastle United’s first-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka but Fulham Marek Rodák is also vying to fill the vacancy.

"We have to decide on one or two positions,” added the manager.

“We also have to choose the post of goalkeeper, although I haven’t told them which one yet.”

Hamšík is batting away the setbacks to concentrate on Slovakia recording a first-ever win against Ireland. He’s played in the last four meetings, all of which ended in draws.

"This is the right match to break that record,” the 33-year-old asserted.

We have watched videos of Ireland and know what they are strong and what we should avoid.

“We have to concentrate, looking to build on previous matches. We have already beaten Scotland in the past.”