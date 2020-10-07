Coronavirus case causes St Pat's v Dundalk to be postponed

This weekend's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture between St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk has been postponed, the league has confirmed.

In a brief statement, it was confirmed that there is a St Pat's player contracted the coronavirus.

The Dubliners are just one point, but two places above Dundalk in fourth but the Co Louth side have two games in hand as we approach the business end of the truncated season

"One positive Covid-19 case has been identified in the St Patrick's Athletic squad and as a result, the whole first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements and awaiting tests, following HSE and government guidelines," the statement said.

"The fixture was originally scheduled for Friday, October 9 and a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course."

The news comes a day after this weekend's First Division fixture against Drogheda United was also postponed after two Galway United players test positive for virus