All you need to know ahead of Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia

Form guide

Ireland are not facing a powerhouse of Europe like Spain or Germany, not even one in the lesser calibre of Denmark or Switzerland they took on in during the European campaign.

Slovakia, like Ireland, are a team possessing an underwhelming record of gallant draws, occasional defeats and few notable victories.

Recognised as a standalone entity by Fifa since 1994, they have qualified for a World Cup (2010) and Euros (2016).

Of the 20 games contested by the Slovaks since May 2018, both competitive and friendly, just six wins were recorded.

To highlight the comparison with Ireland, Slovakia secured an identical return of points and goal difference from the eight qualifiers.

Extracting one point from the four games against Croatia and Wales ultimately cost them an automatic route to the Euros. They finished third, one point behind the Welsh.

Both Ireland and Slovakia had finished bottom of their maiden Uefa Nations League group in 2018. Ironically, despite that fate resulting in the managers losing their jobs, it also earned them this play-off under a convoluted system.

A mere one berth separates them in the Fifa rankings – 37th placed Ireland currently the nation trailing.

The gaffer: Pavel Hapal

While Stephen Kenny is only embarking on his senior international managerial career, a loss tonight could signal the end of Pavel Hapal’s first job with a full national side.

The Czech was a midfielder of 1990s vintage who was content to allow others take the spotlight but he’s very much in the firing line for presiding over a Slovakia side that has, at best, stagnated under his control.

Several of the fledgelings he nurtured as Slovakia’s U21 boss between 2015-2018 are in their prime and only they can save him from the sack which would likely follow elimination from Euro contention.

Reasons for Ireland to be cheerful

The Kenny effect: He may have ascended to the job in April and worked with a bunch of players at U21 level but there’s still very much an embryonic vibe to the Kenny regime.

All the players trotted out for media duty have lauded the approach adopted by the new boss, which has encouraged his players to abandon any fear factor and express themselves in the free-flowing passing system.

But if last month’s false start in the two games against Bulgaria and Finland was attributable to rustiness, there can be no such excuses for failing to spark tonight.

Squad in form and fit: The opening four weeks of club games in the UK have proven beneficial for the Ireland players.

All the predicted starting line-up – bar goalkeeper Darren Randolph and Callum O’Dowda – have started top-flight league games (including Shane Duffy for SPL champions Celtic).

Kenny has the luxury of swapping O’Dowda out for Callum Robinson, were he to work off club form. Robinson hit two against Chelsea last week, David McGoldrick found the net against Arsenal and Aaron Connolly scored in the rout over Newcastle United. Even Adam Idah got off the mark for Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich.

No fans backing the home side: Kenny has talked up in the build-up Ireland’s apparent woes on the road, despite beating Austria in 2016 and Wales a year later, but circumstances dictate the usual atmosphere won’t await them in Bratislava.

An empty Tehelné will be a far cry from the intimidating cauldron of previous play-offs in Bursa, Tehran and Zenica.

Add in the fact that the play-off from the new Nations League is a one-off and Ireland should seek to optimise the chance of progressing to within 90 minutes of a third Euro finals qualification on the spin.

This appearance, with or without fans next year, would have for the first, and possibly last, time home matches for Ireland.

Reasons for Ireland to be fearful:

Mind the gap: Be it in midfield - but more evident in central defence - Ireland were left wide open at stage of Kenny’s first pair of matches.

The high line approach badly exposed them in the Dublin defeat to Finland, with the visitors’ full value for their win, achieving more efforts on goal and corners over the 90 minutes.

Post-match chatter of Shane Duffy and John Egan holding zoom calls to improve their partnership always seemed fanciful and restricted time on the training pitch this week doesn’t bode well.

Ireland must shore up the spaces and get the basics right.

That extends to James McCarthy sitting deep to protect the back four, not allowing himself to be dragged out of position as was the case for Bulgaria’s breakthrough goal from Bozhidar Kraev.

McCarthy will need help from his two midfield colleagues, likely to be Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane, as the Slovaks are known as a possession-based side capable of tiring out the opposition.

Hamšík a handful: In a duel of teams so evenly matched, one flash of brilliance could be decisive. Marek Hamšík, as Kenny admitted last week, carries the ability to produce a match-winning moment. He has the record number of caps (120) and goals (25) for his country and will grace the stage for the first time in almost a year.

At 33, he’s certainly not the force of the last decade, when his displays for Napoli often lit up Champions League nights, but similar to when Ireland tackled an ageing Zlatan Ibrahimović for the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign and at Euro 2016, his presence alone does attract markers and creates spaces for others.

Early doors: Once Uefa were forced to stretch the international calendar to Covid-19, the FAI were hoping this competitive fixture would be preceded by three or four Nations League games. Instead, they only got two, both scheduled before the club season had started. Kenny blamed much of the teething problems in the pair of outings against average sides on the timing.

Players will undoubtedly be fitter for the blitz of games they’ve racked up since in the UK but tonight will tell if that can translate into a cohesive display at international level.

Ireland’s record against Slovakia

Kevin Doyle’s header swung the first meeting of the nations in Ireland’s favour back in 2007 and there have been four draws since.

Marek Cech’s last-minute equaliser denied Steve Staunton a famous win in Bratislava before the side under Giovanni Trapattoni were twice held in the Euro 2012 qualifiers. The teams drew 2-2 at Lansdowne Road in a friendly build up their involvement in Euro 2016.

The Referee

At 38, Frenchman Clément Turpin is young by refereeing standards but has officiated at the last Euros and World Cup.

The only Ireland match he previously held the whistle for was the 4-1 defeat to Wales in the Nations League two years ago. He’ll have the company of VAR officials tonight.