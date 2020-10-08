Three key battles Ireland need to win if they are to defeat Slovakia

Jeff Hendrick v Juraj Kucka

With Stan Lobotka quarantined in Italy, Kucka will assume the role as the midfield lynchpin to Slovakia’s game-plan.

Strong in the tackle, neat with his passing and capable of grabbing a goal from distance, the Parma playmaker will have to be shadowed carefully by Hendrick.

Closing down space to prevent the veteran turning onto passes from his defence will be crucial for Ireland to make life uncomfortable by pressing the hosts back towards their goal.

It’s been quite a number of years since Hendrick delivered in a major game for Ireland but a decent start to the season at his new club Newcastle United should have him in optimum condition.

Aaron Connolly v Peter Pekarík

Connolly’s fresh legs on the left wing against 33-year-old Pekarík presents Ireland with an ideal attacking outlet.

The Hertha Berlin full-back likes to roam forward to join the attack, thereby affording gaps behind for a nippy winger to exploit.

The Galway native displayed glimpses of his repertoire in last month’s games, only to choose the wrong option at the end.

A year after his first senior games against Georgia and Switzerland, the Brighton man should be more experienced to profit on lapses. All he needs is one to prove he’s ready-made for this level.

John Egan v Róbert Boženík

The rising star of the Slovakian side will lead the attack and profit from any mistakes with his predatory instincts. A lot of pressure has been heaped on the shoulders of the 20-year-old and the fact he remains in the Dutch league with Feyenoord indicates big clubs aren’t convinced he’s the finished article.

Goals against Croatia and Hungary in the qualifiers improved his profile but this is a stage Boženík will relish.

Egan has the power and pace to track him but must keep his concentration to avoid a repeat of the last outing when Teemu Pukki was afforded far too much space to wreak havoc for the Finns.