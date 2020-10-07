Stephen Kenny: 'Outstanding' David McGoldrick offers Ireland a creative spark

He’ll be 33 next month, it took him 15 years to slog his way up from League Two to the Premier League, and he has scored just once for Ireland.

David McGoldrick is not your conventional key man but he could well be the one to unlock the Slovakian defence tomorrow in Bratislava.

Stephen Kenny is loathe to comment in any detail on how the Republic of Ireland fared, and why, in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign that fell short and which now leaves him needing to win twice on the road with a new team in order to make those delayed finals.

When he does, it tends to be layered in cotton wool lest any potential offence be extracted and yet he couldn’t have been more to the point when he discussed how integral the Sheffield United striker was to the side on Mick McCarthy’s watch.

“We’ve been very dependent on David McGoldrick in the previous campaign,” he said in the midst of an unrelated answer earlier this week. “When he was missing, we lost the game. He seemed to be a massive loss, we needed to increase our options in that way.”

There was only one loss in the campaign, away to the Swiss. McGoldrick was indeed absent that night, and three days earlier when McCarthy’s side stumbled to a fortunate but hugely damaging draw in Tbilisi.

Go back further and it was McGoldrick’s only international goal, an 85th-minute equaliser against Switzerland in Dublin, that allowed Ireland to maintain some of the momentum built up in the first half of a campaign that petered out as more fixtures were crossed off.

The whole thing ended with a gutsy if inconsequential draw — another one — against the Danes at the Aviva a year ago and, had Kenny been a betting man at the time, he would have wagered a few quid on that being that for McGoldrick in green.

“When I took over, Sheffield United looked like they were going to qualify for Europe, which would mean extras games. He’s a family man, good-sized family. He’s 32, nearly 33. You wonder whether a player would say: ‘I’ve to focus on my club’. It happens a lot at that age group.

That wasn’t what I got from him at all. I got quite the opposite. His relationship with Mick McCarthy, Mick had him at Ipswich and all of that so... When I took over I was wondering in my own head, ‘is he going to relax and take a bit of a back seat, focus on club football?’”

Far from it. McGoldrick’s appetite for international football is undimmed.

A combination of a foot injury and a tactical reshuffle caused by John Egan’s red against Aston Villa that saw him come off after half-an-hour have limited his minutes for the Blades so far this season but his influence has remained apparent.

Goals against Burnley and Arsenal have doubled his tally from last season in that regard and his club manager Chris Wilder has been rarely short of effusive when speaking of a player signed after a trial period and on the back of a litany of injuries whilst with Ipswich Town.

Wilder has made the Premier League club put their money where his mouth is, signing the player up to a contract last summer that will keep him at Bramall Lane until 2022. His appreciation for McGoldrick was apparent at the time when asked the reason why.

“He’s been outstanding ever since he walked through the door and he’s enjoying his football. He’s such an important member of the group. He gives us something a little bit different in terms of our link-up play and the way we play.”

Kenny’s eagerness to get McGoldrick involved with his own Ireland set-up was apparent last month when that foot was still being rehabbed. The Bulgaria game in Sofia came too soon but he joined up with the squad in Dublin on their return and clocked in for 24 minutes against Finland.

There are only two players in Kenny’s squad this week who, as Wilder puts it, offer something a bit different in terms of a creative, playmaking threat.

Jack Byrne is one but the Shamrock Rovers star is unlikely to start this play-off and that leaves McGoldrick as the most likely candidate to add the unexpected.

The question remains though: What is he?

‘Didzy’ has had impressive seasons in goal scoring terms.

There was the 14-goal effort in the Championship with Ipswich in 2013/14 and the 19 he contributed to Sheffield United’s promotion push three seasons ago, but his calling card is usually deposited elsewhere.

“People are undecided: ‘What sort of player is he?’ He has been an adaptable player. In a front two he drops off and that’s what a 3-5-2 gives you the opportunity of doing,” said Kenny of his club system.

“He can link up the play, which is one of his best attributes. David can do that with his back to goal and can see key opportunities for other players.

“So he is creative and a provider of opportunities while he also knits the play together. He becomes important when he is not there because of what he does. He enhances teams and makes them cohesive. He becomes the focal point and he is streetwise, uses his body well and has a great first touch. He is also aware of the players playing off him.”

Kenny was hard to stop once he started the appraisal.

McGoldrick, he added, is not the type of centre-forward to take a touch, lay the ball off and slow the momentum. His peripheral vision seems especially well-suited in a Kenny team that values intelligence and link play while he ran plenty of channels for McCarthy in Group D.

That’s important here too. Pace is an asset that the new Ireland manager prizes, hence Aaron Connolly’s usage last month, and Ireland’s attackers will be expected to put in a shift on both sides of the ball. McGoldrick offers that and so much more.