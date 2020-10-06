Key Slovakia midfielder Stanislav Lobotka cleared to face Ireland

Slovakia will have powerhouse Stanislav Lobotka harnessing their midfield against Ireland on Thursday after the Napoli playmaker was released from quarantine.

Captain Marek Hamšík may be Slovakia’s most famous player but it was his €25m replacement at Napoli who Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has namechecked as integral to their gameplan in the Euro play-off semi-final.

However, a Covid-19 outbreak cast doubt over his availability. Local health authorities ordered Napoli not to travel for Sunday’s Serie A game against Juventus after two players, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas, and a staff member, tested positive for the virus. The team’s plane was on the tarmac awaiting take-off for Turin when they received the instruction to start self-isolating.

Italy boss Roberto Mancini chose to omit Napoli’s players for this week’s internationals and Slovakia chief Pavel Hapal became worried about his schemer making it to Bratislava.

Relief was the prevailing emotion across the Slovakian camp in Senec after Napoli tonight confirmed all test results returned negative, clearing the way for Lobotka to join the squad.

The 25-year-old is one of only three players to start their last 10 matches. His role as the shield in front of the back-four is essential, given the Slovaks have kept only one clean sheet in their last 11 matches.

While the pair of 33-year-old veterans in Slovakia’s midfield, Juraj Kucka and Hamšík, are suffering from inconsistency with age, Lobotka is deemed to be their backbone, even if his impact so far at Napoli has been mixed.

Hapal will be glad to have his talisman readied for battle amid the absence of some key men.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is the most notable, creating a straight shoot-out between Marek Rodák and Dominik Greif. Greif was the Slovan Bratislava stopper who saved Pat Hoban’s penalty in last year’s Champions League defeat of Dundalk at Tallaght. His first competitive appearance last month was one to forget, as Czech Republic inflicted a 3-1 defeat in the Nations League. Fulham’s Rodák may get the nod.

Left-back is another problem position for Hapal, owing to Dávid Hancko’s unavailability due to injury, while central-defensive mainstay Denis Vavro hasn’t kicked a ball for Lazio this season.

Ireland and Slovakia have identical records for points and goal difference in their Euro qualifying campaign.

“The game against Ireland will be about keeping our defence solid,” said Hamšík, Slovakia’s record goalscorer with 25, ahead of the behind-closed-doors showdown. “It will not be an easy task but I am confident that we have the ability to score a goal.”