Jayson Molumby waiting for his shot to shine with Brighton and Ireland

Jayson Molumby is prepared to play the waiting game if it means getting his foot in the door of Brighton & Hove Albion's first-team squad.

The Waterford midfielder spent last season on loan at Millwall where he made 40 appearances and contemplated the prospect of a permanent move but he has since returned to the south coast after signing a new deal that takes him through to 2023.

There was still talk of another temporary stint at the New Den during the brief off-season with the player suggesting that he had had enough sitting around during quarantine and that he wasn't prepared to make do with the “nonsense” that is the U23 grade.

Brighton have played seven times so far but Molumby has been limited to two appearances, both of them starts in the Carabao Cup and the first of them as a right-back against Portsmouth, after which manager Graham Potter made it clear that he was in his plans long-term.

“He’s one where again we are excited to have him,” said Potter after that 4-0 win last month. “He had a great loan last year, we want to get a real look at him and a real sense of how we can help him get to the next stage.”

Molumby has had no involvement with the U23s since his return from London and is instead training full-time with the senior squad and Potter has voiced his satisfaction with the 21-year-old's personality and his footballing attributes.

It's worth noting that the player had only played three times in Millwall's first seven games last season but worked his way into favour from there on in and he seems to have received enough assurances from his parent club to stick around for the full season to come.

“I have to be patient with the gaffer,” he explained on Ireland duty this week. “He’s really keen on me. He’s shown me that there’s probably a pathway for me there. I’m really enjoying it.

“It’s every young lad’s dream to play in the Premier League, that must be the aim. If there’s a pathway and I feel I’m good enough or ready, I’d like to try and push to get into the team.”

Molumby didn't make the squad for last weekend's game against Everton but Potter has been upfront with him at times like that, and during the summer, and has made clear the areas where the industrious midfielder needs to work on.

The man from Cappoquin has been at Brighton since he was 15 and has seen how Potter and the other coaches at the club have brought talent through. Aaron Connolly's progression from the club's underage ranks to a man who could feature this week against Slovakia is evidence of that.

“I’ve seen the improvement that he has made because I’ve seen him since he was so young. The improvement that he has made has been unbelievable. And his attitude… He has such a desire. He beats himself up a lot when he comes off the pitch.

“Even if he has played really well and been the best player, but if he hasn’t score he’s really gutted. That’s what he bases his game on. So he can definitely be a match-winner for (Ireland) with what he has and with his ability. Hopefully he can go and do it for us.”

Molumby got his own audition off Stephen Kenny in the Nations League game against Finland last month. It was his first 90 minutes in almost two months on the back of a few 45-minute runs in pre-season and feels he will be closer to full match fitness if needed in Bratislava on Thursday.

Kenny gave him the armband at U21 level where he played every qualifier and shone at the Toulon Tournament. He also spoke of the chaotic element that Molumby can bring to a midfield and the player himself puts that down to his energy levels, hunger, and pride in playing for his country.

The box-to-box midfielder is a relic of the recent past in football circles for now but Molumby believes that fire and industry can be underrated and he would relish the chance to bring it to the table this week or in the Nations League games that follow against Wales and Finland.

“I feel it’s definitely overlooked. Just work-rate, the basics of being a good pro is probably a bit overlooked. Technical ability is probably top of the list where other attributes are lower down the list, so if you can have a mix of both you’re in a good place.”