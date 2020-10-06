FAI plans to have new CEO Jonathan Hill in place on November 1

The FAI are pressing ahead with plans for Jonathan Hill to commence work as their new chief executive on November 1.

Although a five-person interview panel last month recommended the former English FA commercial director ahead of Olympic Federation of Ireland President Sarah Keane and ex-Six Nations chief executive John Feehan for the vacancy, delays have since cropped up.

The Association has not had a permanent chief since John Delaney stepped aside in March 2019 at the start of an unprecedented bout of turmoil for Irish football.

The FAI held majority sway on the selection committee, led by chairman Roy Barrett, and while the nomination of Hill has been ratified by their board, Sport Ireland have been involved in the final negotiations.

The State’s agency, accused of lacking oversight during the 15-year Delaney regime, had a major input on the process of sourcing his successor.

They were part of the talks which led to the State’s bailout deal of the FAI in late January.

Among the conditions of the €35m rescue package was reducing the chief executive salary from the €360,000 basic Delaney grossed to €207,590 for the newcomer.

Hill is expected to receive performance-related bonuses, a common practice at executive level across the sports industry. The 57-year-old has a portfolio of previous commercial deals surpassing the €1 billion mark.

Interim chief executive Gary Owens will be part of the FAI delegation jetting to Slovakia today for Thursday’s Euro play-off semi-final.

He informed staff on Friday that the pay deferral scheme implemented in April will continue until the Association receives news on their additional State funding requested to alleviate the impact of Covid-19. Employees took hits of 10-50% depending on their salary level.

The caretaker chief executive has also decided to ditch an external recruitment drive which had caused rancour within the existing workforce.

That Owens chose to advertise 33 vacancies led SIPTU to threaten escalating the dispute to the Workers Relations Commission (WRC).

Owens said in an email sent to the 207 staff: “We are proceeding with our restructuring plans cautiously.

“We will only recruit external resources where we do not have the internal skills and the role needs to be filled as part of our governance reform obligations. We have deferred roles directly impacted by Covid-19 – for example, international management/operations and coaching.”

One of those roles opened to outside candidates was the women’s U19 post, currently held by the long-serving Dave Connell.

The manager of the men’s equivalent, Tom Mohan, also had to reapply for his job and was interviewed by a panel including senior boss Stephen Kenny.

Both the U19 jobs will now encompass scouting functions, previously covered by Noel King until he quit as player identification manager last month.