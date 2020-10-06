Premier League clubs' top 10 buys of the transfer window

1 Gareth Bale (Tottenham, loan from Real Madrid)

The winger may not have played yet, having arrived injured from Real Madrid, but there is no doubt that Bale has the potential to make a dramatic impact at his former club. As a Spurs legend of the past it is a perfect fit, and his partnership with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son could be tantalising.

2 Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool, €22m from Bayern Munich)

This was the signing which not only saw Liverpool fans describe their recruitment team as geniuses but which also left rivals in Manchester crestfallen. The champions, already streets ahead of everyone else last season, just got stronger — and for an absolute bargain price.

3 James Rodriguez (Everton, €22m Real Madrid)

The Columbian under-achieved at Real Madrid but is still a hell of a player — and has had some of his best spells under Carlo Ancelotti in Spain and at Bayern Munich. He has already contributed three goals and has added real quality to the new league leaders.

4 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa, €31m from Brentford)

A fee of over €30m sounds a lot for a striker with no Premier League experience, but Watkins is a steal. Villa’s reward for being willing to look down the leagues has already arrived with a perfect hat-trick against Liverpool. He looks a complete striker.

5 Kai Havertz (Chelsea, €78m from Bayer Leverkusen)

Havertz is one of the few players brought to England this summer who would have been high on the list of every one of the Big Six. His partnership with Timo Werner promises to be electric, and Chelsea deserve praise for doing their business early.

6 Timo Werner (Chelsea, €50m from RB Leipzig)

We are still waiting for Werner to really catch fire in the Premier League but there is little doubt it will happen. His pace, movement, and finishing should make him a hero at Stamford Bridge.

7 Wesley Fofana (Leicester, €35m from St Etienne)

He has only just arrived but Brendan Rodgers’ assertion that the defender would beat Jamie Vardy in a race for pace is enough to get the world watching.

8 Callum Wilson (Newcastle, €22m from Bournemouth)

Newcastle desperately needed a traditional number nine and Wilson was the perfect buy. He has already contributed four goals and there will be more.

9 Gabriel (Arsenal, €30m from Lille)

Everybody knew Arsenal needed defenders and so the arrival of Gabriel brought a collective sigh of relief from Gunners fans everywhere. His quality has already been clear in early performances.

10 Donny van de Beek (Man United, €44m from Ajax)

There are question marks over whether Dutch midfielder van de Beek was what United needed (and he is yet to start a Premier League game) but there is no doubting his quality or potential.