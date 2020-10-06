Two Galway United players test positive for coronavirus

Friday's First Division fixture against Drogheda United has been postponed
Eamonn Deacy Park, where Galway United were due to host Drogheda on Friday. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 15:03
Stephen Barry

Two Galway United players have tested positive for Covid-19, leading to the postponement of Friday's Airtricity League First Division fixture against Drogheda United.

The entire Galway first-team squad and staff are now restricting their movements and awaiting tests, in line with protocols.

"Galway United will continue to follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and the players will isolate for the required period of time," said the club in a statement.

Galway had been on the charge since being taken over by John Caulfield in August, winning six of their seven league games since then. Last Saturday, they came from two goals down to stun fellow promotion contenders Longford Town 6-2.

They remain three points outside the play-off places, in sixth, while Drogheda are chasing leaders Bray Wanderers for the league title and automatic promotion. A shock loss to Athlone Town on Friday saw them slip into second, two points adrift of the Seagulls.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

The First Division regular season is due to finish on October 24.

