Republic of Ireland staff member tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Slovakia trip

A member of the Republic of Ireland staff has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the party’s departure to Slovakia today.

It is understood the case was confirmed following routine testing of staff on Sunday.

The official, who is a full-time executive at the FAI, is currently self-isolating and won’t be travelling with the squad. Two colleagues, considered close contacts, will also miss the trip under HSE guidelines.

It is understood that Uefa have been informed of the situation and have no issues with Thursday’s Euro play-off game in Bratislava going ahead.

Manager Stephen Kenny and his squad have all returned negative test results.

In a statement the association said: “The FAI can confirm that a member of the international team backroom staff has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Covid-19 protocols have now been executed and contact tracing has resulted in two additional staff members now restricting their movements. All three backroom staff members are asymptomatic and are well. The two close contacts have tested negative. All players, management team and other backroom staff members have also tested negative.

Public Health has been informed and have written to the FAI confirming compliance with public health advice and permission for the squad, coaching staff and the rest of the backroom team to travel to Slovakia this afternoon.