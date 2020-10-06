Blarney's Conor McCarthy added to U21 squad for Italian showdown

Former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy has been drafted into Jim Crawford's Republic of Ireland U21 squad for the crucial European Championship qualifier away to Italy next week.

The man from Blarney has yet to be capped at the grade but he was a part of a home-based U21 squad put together by Stephen Kenny in February 2019 that took on an Ireland amateur side. He moved to St Mirren at the start of 2020.

Cork's player of the year in 2019, he won an Airtricity League medal and two FAI Cups in his time with the Leeside club and he has proved to be an instant hit in the SPL where he has been a regular for a team struggling to stay off the bottom of the table.

McCarthy's addition brings to 23 the number of players Crawford will bring together for the top-of-the-table clash in Pisa.

The manager has also called on the services of Bray Wanderers goalkeeper Brian Maher, St. Patrick's Athletic defender Luke McNally and Shamrock Rovers duo Brandon Kavanagh and Dean Williams who will all train with the squad this week.

Republic of Ireland U-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (Queens Park Rangers), Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren), Danny McNamara (St Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Thomas O’Connor (Southampton), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Daniel Mandroiu (Bohemians), Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United)

Attackers: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee, on loan from Celtic), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United, on loan from Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Southampton)