Blarney's Conor McCarthy added to U21 squad for Italian showdown

Former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy has been drafted into Jim Crawford's Republic of Ireland U21 squad for the crucial European Championship qualifier away to Italy next week.
The man from Blarney has yet to be capped at the grade but he was a part of a home-based U21 squad put together by Stephen Kenny in February 2019 that took on an Ireland amateur side. He moved to St Mirren at the start of 2020.
Cork's player of the year in 2019, he won an Airtricity League medal and two FAI Cups in his time with the Leeside club and he has proved to be an instant hit in the SPL where he has been a regular for a team struggling to stay off the bottom of the table.
McCarthy's addition brings to 23 the number of players Crawford will bring together for the top-of-the-table clash in Pisa
The manager has also called on the services of Bray Wanderers goalkeeper Brian Maher, St. Patrick's Athletic defender Luke McNally and Shamrock Rovers duo Brandon Kavanagh and Dean Williams who will all train with the squad this week.