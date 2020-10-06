Vera Pauw unveils squad for crucial clash with Ukraine

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has kept faith with the squad selected for the defeat to Germany for this month's crucial UEFA Women's European Championship fixture away to Ukraine.

The fixture on October 23rd is the Republic's penultimate game in Group I ahead of a home game against Germany on December 1st. Victory in Ukraine will put the Republic in pole position for a play-off date.

Group leaders Germany have already made sure of a place at EURO 2022, but the second spot - which is currently occupied by Ireland - remains up for grabs. A best runners-up spot, that guarantees automatic qualification, is also in contention. As per UEFA rules, the nine group winners and the three best runners-up (not counting results against the sixth-placed team) qualify directly for the final tournament, while the remaining six runners-up advance to the two-legged play-offs that will be played in April 2021.

Ireland overcame Ukraine 3-2 in Tallaght Stadium on October 8th, 2019 (which was Pauw's first game in charge) and will be hoping to complete the double over the team who currently trail them by seven points.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad.

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United).

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)

Ukraine v Republic of Ireland UEFA 2022 Women’s European Championship Qualifying – Group I Friday, October 23 Obolon Arena, Kiev KO 16:30 (Irish Time) #UKRIRL