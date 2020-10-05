England trio allegedly breach coronavirus rules at party

Abraham (left) has apologised for the party (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 11:30
Andy Hampson, PA

The Football Association has said there will be no immediate changes to the England squad following a report three players attended a party in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The Sun has shared footage which appears to show Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were at a party in London with more than six people – breaking the Government’s “rule of six” coronavirus guidelines – on Saturday evening.

The development comes a month after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home for breaching coronavirus protocols while with the England squad in Iceland.

The Sun reports that the FA has seen footage of the party and quotes a spokesperson saying: “There will be no change to the England team at this stage.”

Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering

Tammy Abraham to The Sun

It is reported the party was organised as a surprise gathering for Chelsea forward Abraham’s 23rd birthday.

Abraham has apologised, telling the newspaper: “I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering.

“Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

“All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”

The England squad is due to assemble this week ahead of a friendly against Wales on Thursday and Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark the following Sunday and Wednesday.

The FA has been contacted by the PA news agency for comment.

