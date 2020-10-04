Defensive doubts mount for Slovakia

Slovakia boss Pavel Hapal is facing big decisions about his leaky defence for the Euro qualifier semi-final playoff against Ireland in Bratislava on Thursday night.

With first-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and left-back David Hancko already missing through injury, Hapal is thought unikely to risk centre-back Denis Vavro, absent from Lazio’s 1-1 draw with Inter Milan in Rome yesterday as he continues to recover from a groin problem.

Inter’s Milan Skriniar, a Tottenham transfer target, played the first 78 minutes of the same match on the right of a back three. One possible partner in central defence against Ireland, Norbert Gyomber, made his Serie B debut in Salernitana’s 2-1 away win at Chievo.

Another centre-back contender, Martin Valjent, scored with a header in RCD Mallorca’s 2-0 home win over Tenerife in Spain’s Second Division.

The only other Slovakia squad member to find the net at the weekend, Erik Sabo of Turkish club Fatih Karagumurk, earned a late call-up from Hapal after Covid-related concerns arose involving Stanislav Lobotka, the midfield anchor in Slovakia’s 4-3-3 system.

Lobotka’s Napoli club - in quarantine following an outbreak of the virus among their last opponents, Genoa - refused to travel to Turin for last night’s clash with Juventus.

“Stano Lobotka is an important player for us,” Hapal said yesterday at Slovakia’s Senec training camp. “He has twice tested negative and we will do everything to get him here.” The goalkeeper tipped to face Ireland, Dominik Greif, helped Slovan Bratislava to a 2-1 away win at Pohronie.