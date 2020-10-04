Harps hang on for precious point in drop battle

SSE Airtricity Premier League: Dundalk 0 Finn Harps 0

Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli said he didn’t regret making 10 changes from the side which qualified for the group stages of the Europa League on Thursday night after his side were held to a scoreless draw against Finn Harps at Oriel Park.

For the second Sunday in succession, the Italian made sweeping changes, with Brian Gartland the sole survivor from the side which beat KÍ Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium.

The changes failed to pay off, however, as they struggled to break down a stubborn Harps side who held out for what could be a huge point in their battle to avoid the drop.

The result means Dundalk remain in sixth place, albeit with two games in hand on Waterford FC who currently sit in third place.

Giovagnoli said: “I don’t know if it had a bearing on the result but of course when you change you can lose a little bit of balance.

“We worked so hard to have these kind of problems, to have a busy October and now we have a busy October. Now we have to find a balance to be competitive in all the competitions.

“I’m disappointed with the result of course. It’s important for us to now pay a lot of attention to the league because we need to recover points but it’s not easy because our October is going to be really busy. We’re going to play every three days and it’s almost impossible to prepare the team. It’s just going to be play, recover, play, recover.”

The 49-year-old admitted that the Europa League had taken precedence in recent weeks.

“Of course it’s important that we qualify for Europe next year but unfortunately we were in the middle of another competition and if we’re honest the focus was on the Europa League, completely. Otherwise I wouldn’t change 10 players. That’s the reality.

“It’ll be crucial to win the next game and then the next one. We’ve always to win here. I’ve learnt that but that’s fine. It’s a challenge we accept,” he said.

The Lilywhites had the best of the chances with David McMillan turning an early effort wide from a Jordan Flores cross before Nathan Oduwa was twice denied by Mark McGinley in the lead-up to half-time.

Oduwa was also denied what looked a stonewall penalty when he went down in the box under a Shane McEleney challenge just before the break.

Dundalk struggled to break down Ollie Horgan’s men in the second half with their best chance coming on 72 minutes when Patrick McEleney almost caught McGinley off his line with a free-kick from just inside the Harps half.

After Greg Sloggett had another penalty appeal turned down, Michael Duffy also went close with a stinging effort deep in stoppage time but the Donegal men managed to weather the storm with Dundalk having assistant Giuseppe Rossi sent off late on.

DUNDALK: McCarey; Mountney, Gartland, Boyle, Dummigan; Shields, Flores (Sloggett 55); Kelly (Duffy 55), Patching (McEleney 55), Oduwa (Colovic 63); McMillan.

Subs not used: Rogers, Cleary, Gatt.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Webster, Sadiki, McEleney, Folan, Russell; O’Sullivan (Foley 75), Harkin (Connolly 75), Donnellan (T McNamee 94); B McNamee; Kogler (Coyle 67).

Subs not used: Cretaro, Todd, McGarvey.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).