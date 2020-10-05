Rampant Spurs hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'my worst day ever'

The post mortem will lay the blame for this catastrophe squarely at the feet of Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward following a pitiful transfer window but, as his club recorded their worst defeat in nine years, the problems for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer run so much deeper.

Defenders Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and, in particular, Eric Bailly produced displays which left question marks hanging over whether they are simply good enough to be in a defence with pretensions to compete for the top four.

Anthony Martial was sent off for first half indiscipline that did not help United’s cause but this was barely an afterthought given the way Solskjaer’s team had started the game.

And, as Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son each helped themselves to two goals for former United manager Jose Mourinho, it was impossible not to view this as a crisis point for the likeable Norwegian and his club.

“It’s very embarrassing, it hurt all the players,” said Solskjaer. “It hurts me as the manager. It’s my worst day ever.

“I’ll hold my hands up, I’m responsible for this. I’ve lost 5-0 with United and we’ve lost 6-1. We’ve lost big results before and always bounced back.

“I promise we’ll do everything we can to turn this around."

Yes, Spurs were superb but it was United’s defensive frailties and overall indiscipline that allowed them to be.

Veteran PSG striker Edinson Cavani is expected to sign at Old Trafford today, with £18 million Porto full-back Alex Telles also expected through the door by tonight’s transfer window deadline. But whether that is enough to rescue United from this nadir looks doubtful.

Yet, incredible to remember now, United actually took the lead on this dark day, Spurs conceding a penalty after 31 seconds when Davinson Sanchez clumsily tangled with Martial and Bruno Fernandes successfully converted for a 19th consecutive time.

It was just the start Solskjaer needed after a difficult and inconsistent opening to the new season but there was little time for the United manager to rest on his laurels. His defence saw to that.

After four minutes, Maguire’s weak header failed to deal with a Spurs throw, Bailly headed directly into the air, Maguire tried to head back to his keeper, Shaw fell over and Tanguy Ndombele swept the loose ball in.

It was as chaotic and farcical as it sounded — and a sign of things to come.

Three minutes later, Maguire fouled Kane just inside the United half and stood watching as his England teammate played a quick free-kick that allowed Son to race clear of Bailly and Shaw and lift the ball over the advancing David De Gea.

This was brutal, especially after Victor Lindelof’s disastrous showing in the last home fixture had seen him have a hand in all three Crystal Palace goals. Now Maguire and Bailly were vying to challenge him for that level of ineptitude.

United were a shambles, players caught in possession and complaining about a lack of communication; at one stage Maguire could be heard barking at Bailly and telling him to “talk.” Four good Spurs chances came and went in a three-minute spell and then, on 28 minutes, Martial was dismissed following a petulant spat with Erik Lamela at a set-piece which ended with the Spurs man pushing his opponent and the United striker retaliating.

It was petty — and Lamela’s response a disgrace — but there was contact with the Spurs star’s face and referee Anthony Taylor’s decision was backed by VAR.

“If he was my son, he’d be living on bread and water for two weeks. It’s not how I want my players to act,” said Solskjaer of the Spurs man.

United could forget about an equaliser now, the afternoon relegated to an exercise in damage limitation and even that was beyond them.

Two minutes after the sending off, Bailly's play out of his area was intercepted by Kane and Son squared for the England number nine to score from 12 yards.

It took until the 37th minute for Son to claim a fourth as Moussa Sissoko spread the ball wide to Serge Aurier whose near-post centre was turned in by the Korean.

It was the first time in 63 years that United had conceded four times in the first half of a league game - that occasion also coming at Old Trafford against Spurs - and the first time they had leaked more than three at their home since the famous 6-1 derby loss to City nine years ago.

And it was hard to see anything improving after the interval.

Solskjaer threw on Fred and Scott McTominay to try and stem the haemorrhaging but it made no difference when, five minutes after the restart, Pierre Emile Hojbjerg played a super pass inside Paul Pogba, Aurier ran on and added a fifth from six yards.

The humiliation could have mounted, Ndombele shooting over from distance and Son playing through Kane who was denied by a good diving stop by de Gea.

The keeper had no answer after 79 minutes, however, when Kane slammed in a sixth from the spot after more comic cuts defending, this time from Pogba who slid in inexplicably to bring down Ben Davies.

“Of course I’ve got sympathy for Ole,” said Mourinho. “Today it was him, tomorrow it will be me. But Manchester United is Manchester United, this defeat is not going to destroy them.”

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea 5; Wan-Bissaka 5, Bailly 2, Maguire 3, Shaw 4; Pogba 4, Matic 5 (McTominay 45, 5); Greenwood 5 (van de Beek 67, 5), Fernandes 5 (Fred 45, 5), Rashford 5; Martial 4

Subs not used: Lindelof, Mata, Lingard, Henderson.

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Lloris 7; Aurier 8, Sanchez 7, Dier 7, Reguilon 7; Sissoko 8, Hojbjerg 8, Ndombele 8 (Alli 69, 7); Lamela 7 (Lucas Moura 45, 7), Kane 8, Son 9 (Davies 72, 7).

Subs not used: Doherty, Alderweireld, Winks, Hart.

Referee: A Taylor 6