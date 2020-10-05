Nightmare start continues Cork City's losing streak

Airtricity Premier Division: Cork City 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Cork City manager Neale Fenn was left ruing the cost of a slow start as defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic at Turner’s Cross on Saturday left his side without a win in six games.

An Alan Bennett own goal and a strike from Jordan Gibson had Pat’s 2-0 up inside 11 minutes and they should have added to their tally before City captain Gearóid Morrissey got them back into the contest before half-time.

The hosts couldn’t find a levelling goal though and Pat’s held out for the win. Fenn, who made two substitutions in the 32nd minute, bringing on Ricardo Dinanga and Henry Ochieng for Dylan McGlade and Dáire O’Connor, was disappointed with the early lack of shape from his team.

“It’s difficult to go down so early and expect to be playing free-flowing football,” he said.

“What you’re expecting is to work hard and get in a good shape so that you’re going to protect yourself and give yourself a better chance of getting an equaliser. We didn’t do that and we were all over the shop for the first 25 minutes, that’s why we made the changes.

“Certainly, in the second half, I felt it was a more even game.

The more we were throwing men forward, they were able to attack on the break but I felt that, if anything, just after half-time, we were the team that looked more like scoring.

Pat’s were well on top in the first half. They had the first chance as Chris Forrester tested Mark McNulty in the seventh minute and, from the resultant corner, captain Robbie Benson’s delivery bounced off Bennett and in. The lead was doubled as Gibson’s persistence was rewarded when he kept a chance alive before slotting past McNulty and there were further chances for him, Jason McClelland, Forrester and Georgie Kelly as Pat’s dominated the exchanges.

City were back in the game in injury time thanks to Morrissey, who reacted when a ball broke in the penalty area and fired to the net. In the second half, the hosts offered more of an attacking threat but never truly tested Clarke, with defender Joseph Olowu skewing a volley well wide while Kevin O’Connor had a free-kick deflected off-target. Forrester and McClelland might have restored Pat’s two-goal lead near the end but they had done enough for the points.

Having gone six games without a goal, their manager Stephen O’Donnell was delighted with how they had built on the 2-0 win over Shelbourne. “It’s the way the league season is – it’s so short, every game is crucial. Only a couple of weeks ago, we were third-last and now we’re up to fourth. Particularly this season, it’s just a mad time for the world in general and it’s the same for the League of Ireland!

CORK CITY: McNulty; Kargbo, Olowu, Bennett, K O’Connor; Coleman (Galvin 88), Morrissey; D O’Connor (Ochieng 32), Dalling, McGlade (Dinanga 32); Elliott (Fenwick 73).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Clarke; Feely, McNally, Desmond, Griffin; Lennon, Benson; McClelland, Forrester (Markey 90), Gibson; Kelly (King 77).

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin).