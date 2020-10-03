League of Ireland: Cabinteely and Galway get crucial wins

The First Division promotion and play-off pursuit is finely poised with three games left after Cabinteely and Galway United secured victories on Saturday night.

Cabinteely topped the table for spells during the season but victory at St Colman’s Park was essential to jump back up to fourth spot.

They eventually earned it, thanks to a 94th-minute winner from Kieran Marty Waters. The League of Ireland stalwart pounced from Conor Keeley’s pass after Cobh only half-cleared Keith Dalton’s corner.

Defeat doesn’t signal the end of Cobh’s play-off prospects. Despite sitting in seventh place, they remain only three points off UCD in fifth, the spot reserved for the last of the play-off semi-final participants.

Stuart Ashton’s Cobh battled gamely against Cobh, fighting back from Jack Connolly’s 21st-minute breakthrough to level by the break. Charlie Lyons pulled the Cork side level within six minutes, forcing the ball home following Ian Turner’s corner. Cobh survived a few scares in the second half before Waters finally unhinged them at the death.

John Caulfield’s Galway United concluded a frenetic weekend of action in the division by coming from two goals behind to beat Longford Town.

Strikes from Rob Manley on six minutes and Adam Evans on 33 had hosts Town in cruise control but Mark Ludden notched a brace either side of the break to enliven Galway.

Former Dundalk attacker then completed the rousing comeback by firing home a hat-trick, along with another from Wilson Wawera. While Galway have a superior goal difference, they trail third-placed Longford by three points.

It’s all to play for over the next three weeks – plus the play-offs that follow. The winner of that series will meet the second last time in the top-flight for a place in next year’s Premier Division.