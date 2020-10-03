Slovakia captain Marek Hamšík fit and raring to go against Ireland 

Marek Hamšík insists he is ready and able for Thursday’s Euro play-off semi-final battle against Ireland.

Slovakia’s captain, record caps holder and top scorer hasn’t played for his country for almost a year, missing last month’s Uefa Nations League double-header due to travel restrictions.

The Chinese league he operates in for Dalian Yifang were the first to suspend fixtures due to Covid-19 in February but the attacker returned to Bratislava this weekend with 14 full games under his belt.

Hamšík has started the four drawn games between the nations since Kevin Doyle’s winner sunk the Slovaks at Croke Park in the first meeting in 2007. The 33-year-old is determined to guide his side to a first-ever victory over Ireland.

“We hope that this result will be different to the last meetings," Hamšík said of Slovakia’s winless record in an interview with www.sport.sk

"The matches against Ireland have always been even, with one goal making the difference and a lot of draws.

“It has been almost a year since I played for the national team but am feeling fit. I have played 14 full games for my club this season.

“During that time, I kept in contact with the players through social networks.

“We have three games coming up but the first against Ireland is the most important. All of the players have been talking about this game. I won’t discuss those conversations too much, other than to say we are looking forward to this match.

“Little details on the pitch will decide the outcome and I am confident that we can reach the Euros."

Slovakia boss Manager Pavel Hapal has come under intense pressure since they slumped to a 3-1 loss against neighbours Czech Republic and conceded a late equaliser in Israel earlier this month. However, his skipper shares the view of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny that the timing of the matches was a factor.

He added: “Our boys were in pre-season for the last two games. I watched those matches in a different time-zone from China and I know we will improve.”

Meanwhile, Dara O’Shea is likely to be promoted from the Ireland U21s to Kenny’s squad after Blackburn Rovers confirmed the withdrawal of Darragh Lenihan.

“Darragh picked an injury up right at the end of training yesterday,” said Rovers boss Tony Mowbray after the side’s stalemate against the Bluebirds.

“He opened his medial knee ligament a little bit in training, just blocking a shot. He had a scan yesterday and it’s just very minor, but it wasn’t worth taking the chance.

“He won’t be going away with the Republic, he’ll hopefully be ready for a fortnight’s time, but we’ll wait and see.”

Captain Séamus Coleman has also emerged as a doubt after limping out of Everton’s victory over Brighton and Hove Albion with a hamstring strain. Robbie Brady should be cleared to travel to Dublin today as he recovered from a rib injury to be named on the bench for Burnley’s trip to Newcastle United.