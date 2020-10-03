Horror start sees Cork City suffer defeat

St Patrick's Athletic were 2-0 up inside 11 minutes
Horror start sees Cork City suffer defeat

Deshane Dalling of Cork City in action against Jamie Lennon of St Patrick's Athletic. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sat, 03 Oct, 2020 - 19:35
Denis Hurley

SSE Airtricity League: Cork City 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

St Patrick’s Athletic moved up to fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after a superb start gave them an early cushion against Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

The visitors were 2-0 up inside 11 minutes thanks to an Alan Bennett own goal and a strike from Jordan Gibson and, but for better finishing, they would have been ahead by even more before Cork City captain Gearóid Morrissey gave the Rebel Army some hope before half-time.

Pat’s were well on top in the first half. They had the first chance as Chris Forrester tested Mark McNulty in the seventh minute and, from the resultant corner, captain Robbie Benson’s delivery bounced off Bennett and in.

The lead was doubled as Gibson’s persistence was rewarded when he kept a chance alive before slotting past McNulty and there were further chances for him, Jason McClelland, Forrester and Georgie Kelly as Pat’s dominated the exchanges.

Supporters socially distance during the game at Turners Cross in Cork. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Supporters socially distance during the game at Turners Cross in Cork. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

City’s plight was indicated by the fact that Ricardo Dinanga and Henry Ochieng were brought on just after the half-hour but they were back in the game in injury time thanks to Morrissey, who reacted when a ball broke in the penalty area and fired to the net.

In the second half, the hosts offered more of an attacking threat but never truly tested Clarke, with defender Joseph Olowu skewing a volley well wide while Kevin O’Connor had a free-kick deflected off-target. Forrester and McClelland might have restored Pat’s two-goal lead near the end but they had done enough for the points.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Kargbo, Olowu, Bennett, K O’Connor; Coleman (Galvin 88), Morrissey; D O’Connor (Ochieng 32), Dalling, McGlade (Dinanga 32); Elliott (Fenwick 73).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Clarke; Feely, McNally, Desmond, Griffin; Lennon, Benson; McClelland, Forrester (Markey 90), Gibson; Kelly (King 77).

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin).

More in this section

Trevor Welch now hosts Ireland's only Saturday Premier League commentary show  Trevor Welch now hosts Ireland's only Saturday Premier League commentary show 
Cahirmee horse fair Tributes pour in for former Cork City chairman Chris Herlihy who passed away
Dundalk v Ki Klaksvik - UEFA Europa League Play-off Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli eager to pit wits against Arsenal in Europa League

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up