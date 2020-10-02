League of Ireland: Bray Wanderers back on top in First Division 

Bray Wanderers regained top spot in the First Division last night with three games left by beating UCD while Athlone Town shocked leaders Drogheda United.

The Seagulls bounced back from last week’s loss to Drogs with a 3-1 triumph at fellow promotion chasers UCD. Gary Shaw put them ahead after only three minutes before Joe Doyle almost doubled the lead by smashing a shot off the crossbar.

Back came the Students to test Brian Maher with a couple of efforts from Yoyo Mahdy and Colm Whelan before the latter equalised on 42 minutes with a close-range finish for his twelfth goal of the season.

Teenager Darragh Lynch was on hand to retake the lead for Bray within three minutes of the restart and Dylan Barnett added the third just past the hour with a crisp free-kick.

Meanwhile, at United Park, American Taner Dogan inspired third-from-bottom Athlone Town to a 2-0 win over Drogheda.

After chances were traded in a closely contested first-half, Dogan won a penalty with 20 minutes remaining, which Ronan Manning converted by sending David Odumosu the wrong way.

The Drogs goalkeeper was then caught out by an audacious 85th-minute lob from Dundalk loanee Dogan, executed from just inside the home side’s half.

Shamrock Rovers’ second team moved off the bottom by recording a 2-0 win at Wexford. The Hoops got the job done early; Brandon Kavanagh’s spectacular breakthrough strike on five minutes added to by Dylan Duffy’s neat finish nine minutes later. Wexford now sink to the foot of the table.

In today’s pair of matches, Cobh Ramblers host Cabinteely (7pm) and Longford Town welcome Galway United to City Calling Stadium (7.30pm).