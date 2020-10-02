Dominant Shamrock Rovers edge closer to League of Ireland title

Shamrock Rovers 4 Sligo Rovers 0

Champions elect Shamrock Rovers edged to within five points of their first league title in nine years with a commanding performance to dismiss Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Unbeaten domestically now in over a year, Stephen Bradley’s side move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier Division table ahead of second-placed Bohemians’ derby at Shelbourne tonight, with four matches to play.

Though starting relatively well, poor defending and a goalkeeping howler by Sligo gifted Rovers the lead on 13 minutes.

Liam Scales, Neil Farrugia and Aaron Greene worked the ball in from the left to skipper Ronan Finn, whose run into the area wasn’t tracked.

Finn turned to get off a tame enough shot which Sligo keeper Ed McGinty looked set to take comfortably into his body on the ground.

But McGinty, called up to Jim Crawford’s Republic of Ireland under-21 squad earlier in the day, allowed the ball to squirm through his legs and over the line.

Greene should have done better than scuff his shot wide following clever play from Farrugia before a now utterly dominant Rovers duly doubled their lead on 39 minutes with a sublime goal.

Jack Byrne, back in Stephen Kenny’s senior Ireland squad, delivered an audacious diagonal ball over the top for Graham Burke who killed the ball with a deft touch before finishing emphatically off his left foot.

McGinty redeemed his early mistake to keep a rampant Rovers out with excellent saves to deprive Aaron McEneff and Greene before the interval.

The frame of his goal would thwart Greene’s thumping shot 10 minutes into the second before Rovers extended their lead on 58 minutes.

Burke and Farrugia combined incisively down the left for the former to lay the ball off for Byrne who took a touch before drilling a left-footer across McGinty to the far corner of the net.

Rovers added their fourth goal on 78 minutes. Rhys Marshall skipped past Buckley to cross for fellow substitute Dylan Watts to side-foot home.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Grace, O’Brien (Kavanagh, 74), Scales; Finn (Marshall, 74), O’Neill, McEneff, Farrugia (Lafferty, 79); Byrne (Watts, 74), Burke; Greene (Williams, 79).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Noone, McFadden, Buckley (Cawley, 81), Penninkangas; Seymore, Morohan; Devers (Cooper, 64), De Vries (Banks, 64), Ogedi-Uzokwe; Coughlan.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).