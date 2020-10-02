Tributes pour in for former Cork City chairman Chris Herlihy who passed away

Tributes have been paid to former Cork City chairman Chris Herlihy, whose death was announced on Friday morning.

Herlihy, a retired bookmaker from Ballinlough, was a founding member of City in 1984 and also gave a lifetime of service to Avondale United, with whom he first became involved in 1972.

Having served as vice-chairman to Jim Hennebry when Cork City were established, Herlihy took over as chairman in June 1987 and was at the helm as the club won its first major silverware, the 1987-88 League Cup.

He stepped down in August 1989 but continued to serve as a director for a period after that and remained a supporter of the club up until his death.

He will be remembered, along with John Kennedy and Michael Hayes, in a minute’s silence before City’s game with St Patrick’s Athletic at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening and Avondale have postponed all of their games this weekend.

“I started with Avondale in 1972, just as they were forming,” he told the Irish Examiner in 2012.

“I have been chairman, I forget how many times. I would do a stint, then step back for a season. The best thing is to have new fresh people, younger people, as they have new ideas. It most certainly has kept me young.

"There can be certain stresses when you become an officer in any club, but then you have to rise to the challenge.”

As well as football, Herlihy’s other passion was singing and he was a member of an all-male harmony group, The Polyphonics, who won numerous Irish Male Barbershop Chorus titles.

He is survived by his wife Gretchen, daughters Sharon and Gretchen, sister Noreen, grandchildren David, Lee, Seán, Stephen and Alan and great-grandchildren Devon and Hollie.