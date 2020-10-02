Ireland U21s have talent to replace stars called up for senior service, manager insists

Republic of Ireland manager U21 Jim Crawford is comfortable with the fact that he could yet lose West Brom's Dara O'Shea, or other key players, to Stephen Kenny's senior setup before his side faces Italy in a crucial European Championship qualifier this month.

O'Shea was elevated, belatedly, to the senior ranks early last month for Kenny's first two games in charge and the new senior boss had by then already offered promotions to Adam Idah, Jayson Molumby and Caoimhin Kelleher for those meetings with Bulgaria and Finland.

All four of those players featured when an U21 Irish side then managed by Kenny secured a 0-0 home draw against the Italians in Group 1 last October. Crawford, who was assistant manager at the time, understands that's just how it goes at this level.

“Stephen is the senior manager. If he wants Dara he can have him. If you look, he has kept Jayson Molumby, Caoimhin, Adam Idah who all played against Italy in the first game (in his squad for the Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia).”

“But that's what it's about at U21 level, playing games against the likes of Italy who are a really powerful U21 team and, if you can perform as the boys did in Tallaght, you are doing yourself no harm. That's what the three of them did.”

Crawford named a 22-man squad this morning for the return meeting with Italy in Pisa on October 13. Troy Parrott remains unavailable to both camps due to the injury issues he has suffered at Millwall but, that and the senior call-ups apart, Crawford has everyone he wanted.

That includes Michael Obafemi, the Southampton striker who was unimpressed when left out of the senior squad named by Kenny last month. Obafemi and Lee O'Connor have already earned senior caps and will be all the more important given the losses mentioned above.

“Those players have moved on and that's great but there is talent coming in,” said Crawford. “Will Smallbone, I had him at U18s and he had a bit to do physically back then, but he has come on leaps and bounds. He is highly regarded at Southampton which shows.

“He has played numerous first-team games and is coming in the fold. Will Ferry is someone I have had at U18s. His best position at the minute would be out wide, whether that's right or left-hand side, he's another real talent. We have Michael Obafemi on board, everyone knows what a talent he is too.”

Also in the squad is Joshua Kayode, the Rotherham United striker currently on loan at Carlisle United. There are five Airtricity League players in the 22-man group while Connor Ronan is on loan from Wolves at Grasshoppers of Zurich.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City, on loan at Rochdale), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (Queens Park Rangers), Danny McNamara (Millwall, on loan at St Johnstone), Lee O'Connor (Celtic, on loan at Tranmere Rovers), Thomas O'Connor (Southampton, on loan at Gillingham), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Daniel Mandroiu (Bohemians), Connor Ronan (Wolverhampton Wanders, on loan at Grasshoppers), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic, on loan at Dundee), Zack Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Joshua Kayode (Rotherham United, on loan at Carlisle United), Michael Obafemi (Southampton).