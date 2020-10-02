Dundalk draw Arsenal in Europa League

Dundalk's reward for reaching the Europa League group stage is a glamour draw with Arsenal.
Dundalk draw Arsenal in Europa League

Dundalk’s Daniel Kelly celebrates against 

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 12:37 PM

Dundalk's reward for reaching the Europa League group stage is a glamour draw with Arsenal.

The League of Ireland champions have also been grouped with Rapid Vienna and Molde in Group B of the competition.

Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli admitted he was keen for a crack at Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur after the Airtricity League side booked their place in the group stages with a 3-1 defeat of Faroe Island champions KÍ on Thursday night.

But he will have to make do with a pair of home and away ties with their north London neighbours Arsenal instead. 

Tottenham have been drawn alongside Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp in Group J.

Celtic will face Sparta Prague, AC Milan and Lille in Group H.

Leicester City are alongside Braga, AEK and Zorya Luhansk in Group G.

While Rangers will meet Benfica, Standard Liege, and Lech in Group D.



More in this section

Liverpool v Arsenal - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Anfield Carabao Cup draw: Arsenal to face Man City for place in last four
Dundalk v Ki Klaksvik - UEFA Europa League Play-off Dundalk hoping for glamour tie against Spurs in Europa League group stage
Lionel Messi File Photo Champions League draw: Messi and Ronaldo to renew rivalry

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up