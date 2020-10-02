Dundalk draw Arsenal in Europa League

Dundalk's reward for reaching the Europa League group stage is a glamour draw with Arsenal.

The League of Ireland champions have also been grouped with Rapid Vienna and Molde in Group B of the competition.

Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli admitted he was keen for a crack at Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur after the Airtricity League side booked their place in the group stages with a 3-1 defeat of Faroe Island champions KÍ on Thursday night.

But he will have to make do with a pair of home and away ties with their north London neighbours Arsenal instead.

Tottenham have been drawn alongside Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp in Group J.

Celtic will face Sparta Prague, AC Milan and Lille in Group H.

Leicester City are alongside Braga, AEK and Zorya Luhansk in Group G.

While Rangers will meet Benfica, Standard Liege, and Lech in Group D.