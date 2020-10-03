Can the Republic of Ireland develop a more formidable attacking threat?

Eusebio was polite rather than effusive as he singled out the two players he feared most when the Republic of Ireland travelled to Lisbon for a World Cup qualifier 20 years ago this week.

“Ireland?” the late, great Portuguese responded quizzically in these pages on the eve of what turned out to be a precious 1-1 draw for Mick McCarthy’s side.

“You have the player in Italy, Robbie Keane, and another who plays in England and was on the left against Holland, Kevin Kilbane, I liked him. He impressed me against Holland… very, very good indeed.”

Ireland drew 2-2 in Amsterdam a month previously, although squandering a two-goal lead more than took the gloss of what had, until that point, been a breakout performance.

Confidence remained high that McCarthy’s men had goals in the side travelling to Portugal. Keane had started life at Inter reasonably well, scoring in the Italian Super Cup, Coppa Italia and Uefa Cup – although manager Marcelo Lippi was sacked during this international break.

A rejuvenated Niall Quinn was closing in on the all-time Ireland scoring record, while Roy Keane was at his most dominant in the heart of midfield.

There was reason to be optimistic about creativity in the final third, with the main issues of concern at the other end of the pitch, where an aging Alan Kelly was between the sticks and the inexperienced defensive partnership of Gary Breen and Richard Dunne would have to put what happened against the Dutch behind them.

The latter, in particular, was forced to defend his ability with the ball at his feet as doubts persisted that the young centre back was of the calibre required if Ireland were to attempt a more expansive style of play.

Two decades on and there are similar question marks surrounding Shane Duffy as Stephen Kenny attempts to overhaul systematic failures of the past.

So, why is the game in Lisbon noteworthy now - apart from the coincidental nature of Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Slovakia taking place exactly 20 years to the day of that clash?

One reason is that it acts as a reminder that it took McCarthy four-and-a-half years - just shy of 50 games in charge - to name the same starting XI for successive games.

That provides an indication of the challenges at international level, where the sporadic nature of fixtures leaves managers at the mercy of fate; be it injuries, loss of form or a complete lack of game time at club level.

These are the hurdles Kenny will have to learn to overcome quickly as he implements his methods.

Still, that quick dip into the archives also provides a snapshot of what feels like a very different time. Not least the sight of a smiling Roy Keane hugging Mick McCarthy at full-time in Lisbon.

Saying that, you would only need to go back as far as February of this year to feel like you were living a completely peculiar existence to the one which feels normal now.

For the Republic of Ireland manager, whose players will begin to filter into their west Dublin base tomorrow, he will hear the same questions as his predecessors over the coming days, and will need to implement quickly a plan to somehow make his side a more formidable attacking threat.

It will, undoubtedly, centre around David McGoldrick returning to lead the forward line. The current FAI senior player of the year turns 33 next month and remains a pivotal part of Kenny’s thinking, despite those grand designs on moulding future generations.

For the time being, at least, there is no one else Kenny can call upon that provides the same kind of intelligence, creativity and, most importantly of all, ability in the final third as McGoldrick.

The return of Jack Byrne into the squad is an indication of Kenny’s need for such qualities further back the pitch. The Shamrock Rovers midfielder caught the eye against AC Milan in the Europa League and is clearly more than a couple of levels above the majority of his opponents in the League of Ireland.

There is no other midfielder named by Kenny who thinks the same way as Byrne and is as comfortable in possession.

Regardless, the Rovers playmaker would still be a wildcard to start in Bratislava given that he doesn’t operate anywhere near the same level as his Premier League and Championship colleagues on a weekly basis.

But if McGoldrick is to receive the necessary service which stops him from falling into his habit of dropping too deep just to get involved in play, the onus will be on the midfield to supply the Sheffield United attacker at every opportunity.

Have we seen enough from the likes of Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, James McCarthy, Harry Arter, Jayson Molumby or the injury doubt Robbie Brady (the six who Kenny gave auditions to in his first two games) to suggest they are capable of doing so?

The emergence of forward Adam Idah in the first two Nations League games of Kenny’s tenure bodes well, the Norwich City teenager providing glimpses of his capabilities with his back to goal as opposed to turning defences and creating space.

Idah held firm against Bulgaria’s aggressive defence, showing maturity beyond his 19 years with his decision making. He also linked superbly on one occasion with Aaron Connolly in the second half in Sofia, dinking a ball through for the Brighton forward who had drifted in from the left flank to a more central position.

And that is where Connolly appears to be a much more potent threat. West Brom’s Callum Robinson found the net twice against Chelsea in the Premier League so will be full of confidence, yet it’s the McGoldrick-Connolly axis that, on the face of it, offers the most variety to Ireland’s forward play.

McGoldrick is the veteran with a touch like velvet and the vision to match, Connolly the rambunctious prodigy who loves to get defenders turned and run behind. It’s not quite on the same level as the Quinn-Keane axis that combined 20 years ago, so if we are to extol this partnership in two decades’ time they will have to do something special to be remembered.