Ireland defender John Egan tops the league table for ‘shoutouts’

An international football cap might be a devalued currency these days in some households, but it still holds cache in one of the newer markets: the shoutout business.

That’s the pattern emerging anyway on Dundalk-based website, irishify.com, which offers custom video messages from Irish celebrities.

The website explains how it works. Pick your star from the list provided, type your message of up to 250 words, pay the piper, and wait for the celeb of your choice to send a video message reading the script you’ve sent them.

“Turnaround time varies depending on the talent,” says irishify, “but a normal turnaround period would be 24 hours.”

The messages are typically purchased for friends and family for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, or multi-purpose option “the craic”.

There are dozens of Irish actors, comedians, sportspeople and 'influencers' on the website, ranging in price from €25, based on their profile.

But you’ll pay top dollar for an international footballer, with Sheffield United and Ireland star John Egan currently the most expensive option at €200.

Clearly there’s a premium on current players, because you can dispense some words of wisdom to former Ireland stars such as Jason McAteer, Kevin Moran, John Aldridge, David O'Leary, or Richard Dunne for €180.

A Northern Ireland cap has fractionally less allure, with Sammy McIlroy going for €175 and Norman Whiteside for €170.

Niall Quinn and Kevin Kilbane also come in at €170, while Andy Townsend and Mark Lawrenson look like a special offer at €165.

In comparison to the footballers, there are some bargains to be had away from the pitch. Former jockey Mick Fitzgerald is €90, while Paul Carberry looks a snip at €40. And you can have a personalised greeting from former world snooker champ Ken Doherty for €45.

Roddy Collins is a good bet to put his heart and soul into a shoutout, so looks fairly priced at €40, while local Dundalk lads Patrick Hoban, Chris Shields and Sean Gannon will do the needful for €25.

Would Aldo, Trigger or Quinny sing the greeting for you? Who knows. For some tuneful birthday serenading, you might be better served sending €100 the way of the Celtic Tenors.

