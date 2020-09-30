Dundalk's Europa League opponents: 'We can bring Faroese club football onto the world map'

Dundalk won't be the only side dreaming of a transformational result ahead of tomorrow night’s Europa League play-off round at the Aviva Stadium.

For visitors Klaksvik, (Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag, commonly known as KÍ), the Faroe Islands club who shocked Dinamo Tbilisi 6-1 in the previous round, a win would prove ground-breaking for football in their country.

The fishing town has a population of 5,000 (compared with Dundalk’s estimated 40,000), and their stadium has a capacity of just 2,600. Though the clash with Tbilisi was moved to the national stadium, like tomorrow’s tie in Dublin.

A win tonight propels one of the clubs into the lucrative Europa league group stage, and the prospect has gripped the whole of the Faroes.

"You meet people on the street everywhere, when you go for a walk, and everyone is talking about football," captain Jakup Biskopsto Andreasen told BBC Sport.

"People here are very excited about seeing their team making an effort to get into the group stage."

Klaksvik have been on the rise since Mikkjal Thomassen took charge as manager five years ago, winning the Faroe Islands Premier League for the first time in 20 years in 2019.

"In 2015, when Thomassen came, we set high goals and we have been working very hard," says Andreasen. "We began by winning the Faroes Cup in 2016, and then we got into Europe."

"There is more money involved and teams try to work professionally, training more and nurture better players.

"It would be an amazing achievement for us to get to the group stage — maybe we can bring Faroese club football onto the world map.

"We are not there yet, but we will go after our chance. It is quite unrealistic when you think about a Faroese team in the group stage. It would be a fulfilled dream for us."

"This is the biggest game in our history, by far," fansite editor Sigurjon Einarsson told the BBC.

"It's the first time our team has had a chance to get into the group stage of the Europa League. A team from the Faroe Islands — I never thought I would see that happening, not in my wildest dreams.

“Klaksvik is called 'the fishing capital of the Faroes'. It's a proper working-class town, and they take their football very seriously."

There are some concerns that such a seismic breakthrough for Klaksvik could skew Faroes football for generations, as former captain Atli Gregersen, who played during Brian Kerr's time as manager of the national team, explained on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland today.

"Some people are worried that it will ruin the competitiveness of the Faroese League in the next five to 10 years. The money would blow every team out of the water.

"Everybody is looking at the money and I think that is a little sad. It’s a massive opportunity for Faroese football to grow, and same for Dundalk, it’s a chance to grow and a once in a lifetime opportunity."

"Good things are happening in Faroese football at the moments," Gregersen added.

"If KI manage to get through to the group stages, then maybe the players would all be full-time professionals. This could be a massive lift-off."