Alan Browne linked with Trabzonspor transfer by Turkish media

The Cork-native has one year remaining on his contract at Deepdale
Alan Browne in action during Preston North End's 2-2 draw with Norwich City earlier this month. Picture: Nigel French/PA.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 12:03 PM
Stephen Barry

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne could be considering a surprise move to Trabzonspor if Turkish media reports are to be believed.

The Cork-native has one year remaining on his contract at Deepdale, with talks taking place between the two clubs about a potential move,  according to the Karadeniz Gazetesi.

A fee of €3.5m was suggested as sufficient to tempt Preston to consider selling the 25-year-old, rather than having to let him go for free next summer.

Former Chelsea assistant coach Eddie Newton was recently appointed Trabzon manager after leading the club to the Turkish Cup during a spell as caretaker boss.  

He has already made a number of moves in the English market, signing Fousseni Diabaté from Leicester, and agreeing loan deals for Chelsea's Lewis Baker and Stoke's Benik Afobe.

Trabzon, who play at the 41,000-capacity Medical Park Stadium, finished second in the Süper Lig last year but missed out on a Champions League place this season due to a Financial Fair Play ban. 

Browne, who was named in Stephen Kenny's 25-man Republic of Ireland squad for next week's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Slovakia, is entering his seventh season at Preston, having played over 250 games and scoring 32 goals in that time. 

He was named Preston's Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season and picked up their Goal of the Season award for two years in a row, underlining how keen Alex Neil will be to keep Browne at the Championship club.

