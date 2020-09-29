Ryan De Vries hits late winner to keep Euro dream alive for Sligo Rovers

League of Ireland: Sligo Rovers 1-0 Derry City

Ryan De Vries' late winner keeps Sligo Rovers' feint European hopes alive as they moved into fourth place following a 1-0 victory over Derry City at The Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

De Vries struck in the 86th minute, to give Rovers a first victory in four games.

The hosts had a bit of defending to do in the opening seconds of the game, with Adam Hammil's free-kick from the edge of the box deflected wide, before Garry Buckley had to make a vital clearance when his goalkeeper Ed McGinty dropped the ball from a seemingly harmless corner.

A swinging cross from Regan Donelon evaded Ronan Coughlan in front of goal, falling perfectly to Jesse Devers but the Mayo man drove it well wide.

A superb defence-splitting ball from Sligo's Ryan De Vries then found Devers, with the former Finn Harps forcing a save from Peter Cherrie, the rebound falling nicely for but the imposing Derry netminder got his leg in the way to keep out the Limerick man's effort from three yards.

Declan Devine's side almost opened the scoring when substitute Steven Mallon worked his way into a dangerous position on the left following a defensive mis-hap from Sligo, but he dragged his effort wide of Ed McGinty's post.

Rovers made the Candystripes defence work hard in the second-half, but it was the visitors who really should have taken the lead on 79 minutes, as Ibrahim Meite's ball was perfectly weighted for Figueira, and somehow the former Waterford man hit the post from five yards.

The Bit O'Red were piling the pressure on the Derry defence in the late stages of the game, and eventually broke the deadlock on 87 minutes, as Ryan De Vries nodded Alex Cooper's ball past Cherrie, to grab all three points for Sligo Rovers.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty, Noone, Penninkangas, Buckley, Donelon (Cooper, 80); Devers (Banks, 84), Morahan, Seymore, Ogedi-Uzokwe, De Vries, Coughlan.

Derry City: Cherrie, Cole, Toal, McJannett, Coll, McCormack, Dunwoody (Harkin, 84), Hammill; Malone (Mallon, 60), Akintunde (Meite, 73), Figueira.

Referee: Neil Doyle