New Fifa eligibility laws reopen doors for potential Irish recruits

The FAI is once again looking at just how wide they might be able to cast the net for players with Irish connections after Fifa's decision to change the international eligibility laws earlier this month.

The world governing body decided at a virtual congress that players could switch to another country for which they are eligible as long as they had played no more than three times for their 'first' national team before the age of 21, or played in a major finals.

It had seemed that the waters in which the Republic have so fished to such good effect via the 'Granny Rule' had been drained significantly by the ruling late last year that then Bayern Munich player Ryan Johansson did not qualify.

Born in Luxembourg to a Swedish father and a mother born in England but hailing from Mullingar, the player was prevented from declaring for the Republic, for whom he had played as an U19, because he had not applied for an Irish passport prior to lining out for Luxembourg at an underage level.

“Since I’ve been in charge the Johansson case has been very prevalent,” said Republic of Ireland senior manager Stephen Kenny yesterday. “A lot of the players that people assumed qualified (for Ireland) didn’t qualify.

“Actually, the vast majority didn’t qualify because they had to have Irish citizenship when they played for another country, which none of them had. You think they have Irish passports when they play for England at U15s, 16s or 17s, but they don’t.”

Kenny confirmed that the FAI were examining the possible implications of this month's ruling but opted against speculating when asked specifically about the chances of Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford being one of those players.

Bamford revealed this time last year that then Ireland manager Mick McCarthy had asked him to come on board. The 27-year-old did not close the door but replied that he was concentrating on his club career at the time in the wake of a bad injury.

As for Johansson, it was reported last January that he had declared for Sweden and the player himself was quoted in the 'Luxemburger Wort' newspaper in July stating that he had received his Swedish passport and that it was the “right decision”.

An FAI spokesperson said that the association was still looking into his case.

Kenny himself made it clear that this was all business for further down the line, what with the Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia being just around the corner. That is a task that has blocked out most other considerations for now, although he will have Dundalk on his mind tomorrow.

His old club face Ki Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands at the Aviva in a one-legged playoff tie tomorrow evening. To the winner will go the spoils, amounting to a cool €2.9m and the guarantee of further games in the group stages of the continent's secondary competition.

The visitors' 6-1 demolition of Dinamo Tbilisi last time around should guard against any complacency but this is clearly a wonderful opportunity and one Stephen Kenny put into some context when asked about his former club yesterday.

The Republic of Ireland manager was in charge of Derry City when they were drawn against Paris Saint-Germain at this last qualifying stage back in 2006. The Candystripes battle gamely but lost out by the odd goal in three.

Ten years later and he was the boss at Oriel Park when Dundalk drew Legia Warsaw in the last qualifying round for the Champions League. The Polish champions weren't the worst of draws at the time but they were far from the best so luck counts.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’d be delighted it they can pull it off,” he said of the Lilywhites.