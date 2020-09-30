Neale Fenn: Resolute Cork City up for the fight after 'two points dropped'

Cork City manager Neale Fenn believes that the perception of last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Finn Harps will be shaped by how they do in upcoming games.

The Rebel Army remain bottom of the table after the game with Harps, who are a point above them, but Fenn has faith that they can build on that result, beginning with Saturday’s clash with St Patrick’s Athletic at Turner’s Cross.

“At the time, I felt it was quite an even game,” he said.

“Having looked back and seen our chances and the fact that ‘Nults’ [goalkeeper Mark McNulty] didn’t really have a save to make during the game, it’s probably two points dropped.

“It’s only in the next few games that we’ll see if it was a good point or not.

“It’s certainly not a terrible result, going up to Finn Harps and getting a draw, it’s not a catastrophe.

“Time will tell but, having looked back, it does feel like two dropped.”

Despite the fact that they are at the foot of the table with six games remaining, Fenn hasn’t lost his optimism and feels that the team are similarly keen to get themselves away from the danger zone.

“I would sum up the mood as being determined,” he said.

“We’re determined to get out of the situation we’re in. Everybody knows that we have to start picking up points and the boys are all aboard in trying to do that.

“Every game is going to be tough, there’s no point me saying that there are going to be any easy games. We’re certainly going into each game individually, trying to win each one and do our best.

“We’re not pinpointing any games as, ‘Oh, we can pick up three points here,’ or whatever, it’s just every game, we’re trying to win.”