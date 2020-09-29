Live TV coverage confirmed for Dundalk's crucial Europa League play-off

The Co Louth men came through a shoot-out in the last round, where they defeated Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 16:52 PM
Joel Slattery

Dundalk’s crucial Europa League play-off against Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag of the Faroe Islands is to be broadcast live on RTÉ, it has been confirmed.

The broadcaster confirmed coverage of the one-off game where the winners will progress to the group stages of the competition.

The clash will take place at the Aviva Stadium and, should there not be a winner after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties are a possibility.

Peter Collins will be joined by Richie Sadlier and Stuart Byrne for live coverage from the Aviva Stadium with former Faroe Islands assistant manager Johnny McDonnell alongside Darragh Maloney on commentary.

Coverage for Thursday's game begins at 7.00pm and the game kicks-off at 7.30pm

