Jack Byrne named in Republic of Ireland squad for Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia

Jack Byrne's recent form has been rewarded with a recall to the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia and the Nations League games that follow against Wales and Finland.

The Shamrock Rovers playmaker was a notable absentee from Stephen Kenny's first panel which came together for the new manager's fixtures against Bulgaria in Sofia and Finland at the Aviva Stadium.

His Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has made the point that a back injury played its part in affecting the former Manchester City man's form prior to that get-together but he has been excellent for the league leaders in recent weeks.

His display in the Europa League defeat to AC Milan was a highlight for the home team in Tallaght that night and he scored twice at the weekend as the Hoops claimed a 4-0 win away to Dundalk that all but seals the league title for them this term.

“I have been consistent in my selection,” said Kenny, who was at Oriel Park for Byrne's man of the match performance against Dundalk. “We have increased the squad from 23 to 25. We have three games this time.

“He did well against AC Milan and followed it up with two goals at the weekend. He is in the squad on merit.”

Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams has also been added to the list this time while Robbie Brady is another included despite a chest injury picked up on the last international camp and which has affected his game time at Burnley.

Troy Parrott is not included, as expected. The on-loan Millwall player is dealing with an ankle injury right now although Callum O'Dowda makes it despite a groin problem he suffered while wearing green earlier this month and which has prevented him from playing for Bristol City.

Kenny will face a selection dilemma at right-back with captain Seamus Coleman's form at Everton making a case for a recall ahead of Matt Doherty.

The manager praised Doherty for having his best game so far for new club Spurs at the weekend while noting that both can be accommodated in the same team.

“These are good problems to have, that we want to exist. We don't have them in every position. We have several players playing in the first-team which is different to the last time when they were in pre-season basically,” said Kenny.

“We will do what we need for the game itself. Both are versatile players and huge assets to Ireland.”

The squad will assemble in Dublin this Sunday and train at the FAI’s National Training Centre in Abbotstown before flying to Slovakia on Tuesday.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).