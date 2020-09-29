Luke Shaw hopes more Man United youngsters are given chances at Brighton

Luke Shaw wants to see United’s youngsters get a chance against Brighton (Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool/PA)

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 12:17 PM
Ian Parker, PA

Luke Shaw wants to see more of Manchester United’s youngsters get a chance in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Brighton.

United return to the Amex Stadium just days after Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 win over the Seagulls, but two very different starting line-ups are expected for this League Cup fourth-round tie.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made several changes for last week’s 3-0 win at Luton, though it was still a side full of senior players as Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard were among those to come in.

Shaw, 25, will expect to sit out the match himself after playing on Saturday but wants to see chances given to academy products.

“Of course it’s a competition we want to win, but I think it gives the manager that opportunity to give chances to other players that are on the bench and on the fringe, who are training very hard to get chances,” Shaw told MUTV.

“I think that’s something those younger players need to smell and know with this manager that they’re going to get a chance.

“They’re always working hard, always pushing themselves and I think they know they’ll get a chance if they keep working. Hopefully we can see some more youngsters on Wednesday and they can show what they can do.”

Brighton struck the frame of the goal five times on Saturday, levelling in stoppage time only for a penalty to be awarded to United after the final whistle had been blown.

“It was a game that was very important points-wise, although obviously we as players and the manager know we can perform much better,” Shaw said. “The most important thing was the three points and we got that in the end.

“It felt great to win the game right at the end, we haven’t done that in a while. It’s a good three points for us, but we need to be performing better.

“But we dug deep, we stuck together and we kept going to the end. Even when it went to 2-2, it could have been easier for us to be frustrated and disappointed and not try to push for another chance. We got it and, thankfully, we got the VAR replay and we got the win.”

