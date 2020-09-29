Eoin Bradley receives six-match ban for urinating on pitch

Eoin Bradley has been hit with a six game suspension for urinating on the pitch before extra-time in Coleraine’s Irish Cup semi-final defeat to Ballymena in July.

The former Derry GAA star was found guilty of misconduct and in breach of Article 17 of the Irish FA's Articles of Association, which relate to bringing the game into disrepute.

Bradley scored from a free-kick in normal time but Coleraine lost the game at Windsor Park after a penalty shootout.

It is understood that Bradley believed he could not access the toilet facilities in the stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The game was being broadcast live by BBC 2 and the incident was caught on camera.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said that the club will not appeal the ban.