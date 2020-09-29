Eoin Bradley receives six-match ban for urinating on pitch

Eoin Bradley receives six-match ban for urinating on pitch
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 10:41 AM
Colm O’Connor

Eoin Bradley has been hit with a six game suspension for urinating on the pitch before extra-time in Coleraine’s Irish Cup semi-final defeat to Ballymena in July.

The former Derry GAA star was found guilty of misconduct and in breach of Article 17 of the Irish FA's Articles of Association, which relate to bringing the game into disrepute.

Bradley scored from a free-kick in normal time but Coleraine lost the game at Windsor Park after a penalty shootout.

It is understood that Bradley believed he could not access the toilet facilities in the stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The game was being broadcast live by BBC 2 and the incident was caught on camera.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said that the club will not appeal the ban.

More in this section

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp feels Diogo Jota can learn a lot from Sadio Mane
Bayern Munich enter race to sign Max Aarons: Football rumours from the media Bayern Munich enter race to sign Max Aarons: Football rumours from the media
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp takes on Roy Keane over 'sloppy' comment

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up