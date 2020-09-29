Bayern Munich enter race to sign Max Aarons: Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Bayern Munich are set to enter the contest to sign Norwich right-back Max Aarons, the Daily Mail reports. The Canaries rejected an offer from Barcelona of a loan deal with an option to buy the 20-year-old, since the Championship club wanted a guaranteed fee. Now Bayern are considering a bid after missing out on Ajax full-back Sergino Dest, who Barcelona have picked up instead.

Leicester and Everton are considering moving for Chelsea’s French defender Kurt Zouma, according to Le10 Sport. Chelsea are prepared to cash in on the 25-year-old after signing Thiago Silva on a free transfer, with Zouma the centre-back who was dropped to make way for the former Paris St Germain player against West Brom. The Toffees had Zouma on loan two years ago and are said to be the most keen to sign him, with a fee of around £36million being mentioned.

Sheffield United have gone in harder for Rhian Brewster, offering Liverpool £17million for the young striker, The Sun reports. Blades boss Chris Wilder has sweetened his initial offer for the 20-year-old, after his side failed to score in their first three Premier League games. Sheffield United are so eager to snap up Brewster that they have now offered Liverpool the chance to take him back under a buy-back clause, set at around £40million.

Tottenham are still keen to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan, but money is a problem, according to The Guardian. Spurs have offered between £27-£32million, but Inter have valued the 25-year-old centre-back at around £55million. Spurs are set to go back with a higher offer, but whether they can meet Inter’s demands is open to question.

Leeds are in advanced talks with Bayern Munich over midfielder Mickael Cuisance, Sport Bible reports, citing journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old Frenchman has told the German giants he wants to leave to gain more match time. Leeds have reached agreement with Cuisance over a contract and are now negotiating with Bayern, who are reportedly willing to sell.

Theo Walcott: Manager Carlo Ancelotti does not expect the 31-year-old to leave Everton in this transfer window, the Daily Mail reports.

Juan Foyth: Tottenham’s 22-year-old Argentina defender is a target for Valencia, according to Spain’s COPE website.

Houssem Aouar: The 22-year-old Lyon midfielder is being linked with a move to Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.