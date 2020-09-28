'A huge testament to his character': Richard Keogh praised after making return to football

Republic of Ireland international central defender Richard Keogh has been praised for successfully re-launching his career.

Keogh had been sidelined since damaging his knee in a car crash last December which saw him sacked by Derby County – a decision he is contesting - and there had been suggestions that he would never play again.

He moved to MK Dons earlier this summer and made his return by playing the final seven minutes of the Dons 2-0 defeat at Crewe last weekend - much to the delight of manager Russell Martin.

Martin said: “He has worked extremely hard. A lot of people thought he was done playing and a lot of people thought he wouldn't be back for two years and he has just put his head down, said nothing got on with it, showed an unbelievable attitude and worked extremely hard on his own before he joined us.

“It is a huge testament to his character and what he is and I am really, really pleased for him that he is back.

“It is testament to all the hard work he has done because he has had ten months of really tough times – how he has been treated what has gone on.

“It has been really tough, really tough for him and I am really pleased he has come back.

"There was no plan to bring him on against Crewe. But we felt we needed a man on the pitch and someone who is not fazed by any situation in football in any game and I am really pleased for him to play and to get minutes for us.

“I have said all along that he is going to be really big for us. He has kind of been forgotten about because he has not been involved but he is getting there.

“He will need a bit more time but it is a really positive step for us that he is back on the pitch. He adds so much as I spoke about before."