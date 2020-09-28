Portuguese team made to walk home after cup loss

A third-tier team in Portugal were forced to walk home from a cup defeat after the club allegedly sent the team bus away.

Lusitania Lourosa lost 1-0 to local rivals Sao Joao de Ver on Sunday and videos on social media showed the squad walking back to their training ground, around five kilometres away.

Club president Hugo Mendes claimed the players made the walk as a form of self-criticism. “There was no punishment,” he insisted.

However, the Portuguese players’ union (SAFP) this morning said that the club had ordered the team bus to leave.

“The union expects nothing less from the president of Lourosa than an immediate apology to the squad for this lamentable episode which does nothing to dignify Portuguese football,” it said in a statement.