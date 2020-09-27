Irish football mourns death of Michael Hayes

Irish football is mourning the death on Sunday afternoon of Michael Hayes, the long-time League of Ireland administrator, following a very short illness.

Mr Hayes, a native of Waterford, had been working in the FAI’s domestic department since 2002, diligently dealing with fixture scheduling, suspensions and statistics.

The 62-year-old also produced the annual national league handbook, an essential guide considered the gospel of facts by journalists.

It is with deep regret that we have learned tonight of the passing of the FAI’s Michael Hayes.



Michael was the fountain of all knowledge in the association and of great assistance and help to ourselves as well as many clubs.



He will be greatly missed by many. RIP. — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) September 27, 2020

FAI President Gerry McAnaney led the tributes following the passing of Mr Hayes, saying in a statement: “We are all shocked at this news tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael’s family at this difficult time.

“We are still coming to terms with this sad and sudden news. The sense of loss that is already so obvious within the FAI, and within Irish football, shows you the esteem in which we all held Michael Hayes.

“Michael was a font of knowledge around everything to do with Irish football. What he didn’t know about our rules, our history and our game wasn’t worth knowing. May he rest in peace.”