Can Mikel Arteta follow Jurgen Klopp's five-year path to success?

What is it about reds and five-year plans? First Stalin, then Liverpool — and now Arsenal are also being tipped to target a quinquennial approach to achieving meaningful change as their revitalised side heads to Anfield tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s team head north having already made remarkable progress since the impressive Spaniard was appointed in December, and with a growing sense that the revolution at the Emirates is a long-term one.

In all likelihood, it will be impossible for Arteta to match the achievements of Arsene Wenger, who won the Double in his second season at the same club in 1997-8, but there’s a feeling in north London that he is trusted to build the same kind of dynasty; and in today’s managerial rival Jurgen Klopp he has an example of how it can be done in a more patient way.

Klopp spoke about a five-year plan when he moved to Anfield in October 2015 and he has been true to his word. The fifth anniversary of his arrival is coming up in 10 days’ time, on Thursday, October 8, and he has already achieved the holy grail of delivering Liverpool their first league title since 1990, as well as adding another Champions League trophy.

Arsenal are in a not dissimilar position to the Liverpool of five years ago. Their last league championship came in 2004, so the wait has not been quite so long, but the desire to bring back the glory days, the pain of watching rivals lift silverware for so long and the loss of identity is almost the same.

So, the big question is can Arteta follow Klopp’s lead and deliver long-term success?

Critics will be quick to point out he could struggle to deliver a five-year plan considering he was only given a three-and-a-half-year contract when replacing Unai Emery in December 2019; but there was a significant announcement from Arsenal last week when they revealed his job title had been changed from Head Coach to First Team Manager.

It’s a title which hints that the Emirates board is willing to give Arteta greater responsibility and oversight of the club’s evolution than previous incumbents; and a sign he is here to stay.

Just as Liverpool gave Klopp a huge say in transfer targets, Arsenal have changed the structure of their recruitment policy to involve Arteta alongside technical director Edu and, so far, it has reaped dividends with high-profile arrivals and a new contract for key man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

New chief executive Vinai Venkatesham gave an insightful interview to James Olley at ESPN recently and made clear just how highly Arteta is rated at board level.

“He has walked into probably the toughest nine-month period this football club has had in its 134 year history,” he said. “During that period Mikel has lifted the spirits of fans, staff, players and driven this team to an FA Cup semi-final and an FA Cup final, winning that trophy and winning the Community Shield. That is no mean feat.

And we really acknowledge the man's capabilities, and that the man's capabilities fit much better as a manager than as a head coach.

“The way I see it on the football side is we have three critical individuals. We have got Per Mertesacker who is heading up the academy. We have got Mikel and Edu who are together heading up the first team and I see them as a pretty phenomenal team. Energetic, winners, driven to succeed and they have got this football club absolutely in their heart.”

The sense of unity is such that Arsenal go to Anfield having already beaten Klopp’s side twice — in this season’s Community Shield and in a Premier League clash at the Emirates in July — and buoyed by such an improved record against the big six that there is genuine belief they could win there.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp greets Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

That’s remarkable when you consider Arsenal finished 43 points behind Liverpool last season, winning only 14 games compared to Liverpool’s 32 and scoring only 56 goals (with Aubameyang scoring 22 of them).

"I don’t know if in football history someone has closed a gap of 43 points if they maintain the same level in just a few months,” admitted Arteta. “But what we are expecting to do is be much better and more consistent — and then if they drop the level a little bit then the gap is not that big.

For me it’s much more important that the overall mindset of the team is right and they have the actual belief that when we get on that plane to go to Liverpool, that we can go there to win.

"I haven’t been to Anfield with them yet but I’m expecting that every ground we go to, we’re going to prepare for the game to win and that they realise they are good enough to do that.”

Klopp certainly isn’t taking anything for granted judging by his pre-match quotes, and recognises a fellow talent in Arteta, saying: “He showed in a pretty short period of time he seems to be an exceptional football manager because the team he sets up now, the structure of the team, is absolutely exceptional.

"You can see the balance between defence and offence is really good. He did an impressive job and changed the whole mood in the club. It is a tough opponent, 100%.”

That’s a good start for Arsenal and victory at Anfield would be a huge statement if it happened. Can they do it? Well, the very fact we are asking that question shows the level of improvement made in north London already.

If there really is a five-year plan at the Emirates then, just 10 months in, the strategy looks on course.