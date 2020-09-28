How Jurgen Klopp’s five-year plan came to fruition for Liverpool

Klopp's first three matches were drawn before Liverpool beat Bournemouth in the League Cup and then won 3-1 at Chelsea
A finish of eighth in the Premier League in his first season in charge was nothing special for Jurgen Klopp but the atmosphere at Anfield had certainly changed.

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 06:30 AM
Chris Hatherall

Season 1: 2015-16

Having arrived in October, Klopp attempted to bring his heavy metal football to Anfield as quickly as possible, but it wasn’t quite instantaneous. The first three matches were drawn before Liverpool beat Bournemouth in the League Cup and then won 3-1 at Chelsea.

And his new 4-2-3-1 formation took time to bed in, with Liverpool more used to a 3-5-2 under Brendan Rodgers. In fact, it was only when he switched to a now more familiar 4-3-3 for a win at Man City that the Kop got a sneak preview of what was to come. A finish of eighth was nothing special but the atmosphere at Anfield had certainly changed.

Season 2: 2016-17

The new Klopp team really started to take shape with the arrival of Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum, allowing him to move to 4-3-3 as a default formation.

The front three at this stage being Philippe Coutinho, Firmino and Mane. Defensively Liverpool were still learning but a high energy press and a desire to win the ball back quickly kept opponents at bay.

Crucially, Liverpool clinched a place in the top four, pipping Arsenal by one point on the final day of the season. Bringing back Champions League football was almost Klopp’s first trophy.

Season 3: 2017-18

This was the year when the modern Liverpool really took shape as Mo Salah and Andrew Robertson arrived and Trent Alexander-Arnold burst onto the scene.

By the time Virgil van Dijk signed in January for a world record fee, the jigsaw was almost in place. From the day he arrived until the end of the season, Liverpool conceded only 13 times – having let in 24 in the first half of the campaign.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (centre) celebrates scoring a goal of the game with teammate Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool kept their place in the top four and stormed to the Champions League Final, only just missing out to Real Madrid.

Season 4: 2018-19

This was the year when Liverpool fans started to believe. The arrival of goalkeeper Alisson made a huge difference, but the attacking verve of Robertson and Alexander-Arnold from full-back was also crucial.

They recorded 23 assists between them. Liverpool missed out on the title to rivals Manchester City but won the Champions League with a memorable victory over Spurs in the final. With one year to go in a five-year plan, Klopp’s side were champions of Europe.

Season 5: 2019-20

Bang on cue, the long-awaited title arrived in year five, 30 years after a Liverpool captain last lifted the trophy. And, as we all know, Liverpool were imperious as they won it in style, finishing an incredible 18 points clear of City. Not even the Covid-19 pandemic could stop them.

