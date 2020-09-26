Smith golazo sends Wateford into third

Sligo blow the opportunity of making the jump into third themselves
Smith golazo sends Wateford into third

Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty watches as a shot from Waterford's Matthew Smith hits the back of the net during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Sligo Rovers at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Saturday, September 26, 2020 - 19:06 PM
John Fallon

Premier Division: Waterford 1 (Matt Smith 9) Sligo Rovers 0 

Matt Smith delivered a goal of the season contender to send Waterford into third spot of the League of Ireland Premier Division with five games left.

Sligo blew the opportunity of making the jump into third themselves at the RSC by failing to recover from falling behind after just nine minutes.

As occurred for the breakthrough in their last home win over St Patrick’s Athletic, a defence-splitting pass from Robbie Weir set up the Blues’ opener.

Ali Coote drifted in between the two centre-backs to nod the ball into the direction of Smith, whose 20-yard volley flew beyond Ed McGinty into the top corner.

Hesitancy by Tunmise Sobowale almost gifted the visitors a 23rd-minute equaliser.

Alex Cooper raided towards goal after dispossessing the full-back and, despite rounding goalkeeper Brian Murphy, was forced too wide to get a strike on goal.

McGinty wouldn’t be beaten by another of Smith’s long-range efforts on 27 minutes before Tyreke Wilson curled his free-kick a yard over the Sligo crossbar.

Referee Sean Grant waved away Waterford’s claims for a penalty when Kyle McFadden floored John Martin inside the box approaching the break while Murphy had to be alert at the other end to bat away a cross-shot by David Cawley.

Immediately after the restart, Murphy was once again tested by Ronan Coughlan’s drilled shot but he was fortunate to face a Sligo strikeforce struggling for potency.

That was characterised by Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, the league’s top scorer last season, trying an audacious overhead kick with 19 minutes left which he completely miscued.

WATERFORD: B Murphy; T Sobowale, J Davidson, R McCourt, T Wilson; R Weir, N O’Keefe (S Griffin 74); W Fitzgerald (W Longbottom 83), J Martin (K Byrne 72), A Coote; M Smith.

SLIGO ROVERS: E McGinty; L Banks, G Buckley, K McFadden, R Donelon; D Cawley, N Morahan; J Ogedi-Uzokwe (D Noone 84), R De Vries (J Devers 70), A Cooper (R Murray 70); R Coughlan.

Ref: Sean Grant (Wexford)

More in this section

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League - The Hawthorns Brace for Callum Robinsonbut Chelsea fight back to nick point in six-goal thriller
Crystal Palace v Everton - Premier League - Selhurst Park Palace boss Roy Hodgson brands handball rule ‘nonsense’ as Everton go top
Crystal Palace v Everton - Premier League - Selhurst Park Richarlison makes Palace pay the penalty as Everton go top

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up