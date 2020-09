There were a few unexpected twists in the First Division title race on Friday night as Cobh Ramblers beat Galway United 1-0 and Drogheda United toppled leaders Bray Wanderers on the same scoreline.

Galway, chasing a sixth successive win under new boss John Caulfield, failed to recover from an early onslaught by the visitors crowned by Ian Turner’s finish from a corner on nine minutes.

Stout defending by Stuart Ashton’s side kept the Tribsemen at bay, including a late clearance off the line from Vinny Faherty’s effort. Galway had Mikey Place sent off late in the final minute.

Drogheda leapfrogged Bray thanks to Mark Doyle’s 28th-minute header at the Carlisle Grounds. Drogs hold a one-point advantage at the summit with four games left.

The wheels have really come off Cabinteely’s charge after they slumped to a 5-1 defeat against basement side Wexford. Karl Manahan got the rout under way before Dan Tobin added a second on 20 minutes. Although Kevin Knight supplied some hope of a comeback for Cabo with a goal back early in the second half, a Karl Fitzsimons brace during a three-minute blitz reasserted Wexford’s dominance. Pat O’Sullivan added a fifth at the death.

Longford Town breezed past Athlone Town 4-0 in the Midlands derby. Rob Manley gave Longford a half-time lead but Sam Verdon’s second, followed by a third red card of the season for Lee Duffy, altered the complexion. Scott Delaney’s own-goal and a fourth from Karl Chambers completed the scoring.

In Saturday’s game, Shamrock Rovers II face UCD at Tallaght Stadium (3pm).