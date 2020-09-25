Ward and Wright's injury-time goals keep Bohemians in title contention

Bohemians 2 Derry City 1

Bohemians’ title challenge remains just about on track as injury-time goals from Keith Ward and Andre Wright sealed a dramatic comeback win over Derry City.

James Akintunde’s second-minute strike looked to won the game but a Ward penalty and Wright’s close-range finish saw Bohs close the gap to league leaders Shamrock Rovers to five points.

The teams took to the field in strikingly similar away kits, Derry wearing their black with white trim and Bohs dark blue with gold trim rather than their all-white change kit.

It’s difficult to tell whether the similarity of the shirts played a part in Akintunde’s second-minute opener but it did come from a Bohs error.

Wright looked to lay the ball off to captain Keith Buckley on the edge of the box but he had his pocket picked by Walter Figueira. The former Chelsea trainee played in his fellow Englishman Akintunde and he produced an outstanding finish, lofting the ball over James Talbot and in off the underside of the bar.

Bohs, who had seen Shamrock Rovers move eight points clear in the title race, continued their sluggish start and Akintunde gave further warning as he headed over the bar.

And when Adam Hammill spurned a glorious chance to make it 2-0, failing to sort his feet out quickly enough to turn home Akintunde’s cross, the game looked to be going only one way.

Bohs did eventually settle, with Dawson Devoy, preferred to Danny Mandroiu, forcing Peter Cherrie to beat away a free-kick before curling a wonderful solo effort past the top corner.

Derry were comfortable for 49 minutes of the second half but disaster struck when Jake Dunwoody was judged to have tripped Ross Tierney and sub Ward converted.

There was to be one more twist, however, as Anto Breslin’s free-kick landed in a cluster of bodies and the ball broke to Wright, who fired home from six yards.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Casey, Breslin; Buckley (Corcoran 80), Levingston (Tierney 62), Devoy; Omochere, Grant, Wright.

Derry City: Cherrie; Cole (Horgan 78), Toal, McJannett, Coll; McCormack, Malone (Harkin 78), Dunwoody; Hammill, Figueira, Akintunde (Meite 87).

Referee: Ben Connolly.