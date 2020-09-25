Football finances: 'We can't kill our economy any more, we have to get on with it', says Darragh MacAnthony

Football’s modern transformation from sport to business, which has perturbed and disturbed fans in equal measure for so long, is coming home to roost as governments begin to consider: who should pay to save the game?

The recent announcement that football clubs in the UK, including those in the Premier League, will no longer be able to partially up open stadia in October as part of a scheme to gradually welcome back fans, has left the sport in a quandary.

It’s not a dissimilar situation in Ireland, either, with crowds restricted to 100 and growing fears that the authorities will slow the return of fans as the virus’ second wave intensifies.

The Premier League’s frustration is that 2,500 fans successfully attended a test event at Brighton & Hove Albion recently as part of a planned return for supporters — and it believed the government’s desire to bring back fans was genuine and feasible. It was also a ray of hope for lower division clubs, whose lower historical attendance figures provide greater opportunity for social distancing in the matchday experience.

But now that ray of hope has been taken away, with a real possibility that fans could be excluded from games until March 2021 at the earliest; and suddenly the tone of opposition from football owners and administrators has changed.

Previous statements were couched very carefully in an understanding that protecting people against a deadly disease was paramount — but now the noises are more aggressive, more anxious. Owners are saying very clearly that football needs financial help or it may go out of business.

“In real terms, financially, it is devastating,” said League One Peterborough United’s Darragh MacAnthony, one of the only Irish owners in English football. “We have spent six or seven months now through this, we have all done our bit, we have been patient, and now we feel again that it has all been taken away from us, just when we think fans are around the corner. It is an absolutely devastating blow, and if the UK government wants us to do all this again for a long period of time, then it is time for them to write a cheque.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t have 3,000 or 4,000 back at Peterborough United, and it should be this Saturday. For me, the government needs to start writing cheques for football. I know people say that sounds horrible and it is taxpayer money, but something needs to be done. The money we bring into the economy and industry, people need to remember that, it’s essential they now stand up.”

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

MacAnthony has always been forthright on the subject but there is growing exasperation at lower division clubs at the way the UK government moves the goalposts so often, without explanation.

The test event at Brighton’s Amex, for instance, provided positive stats in terms of fan safety but suddenly the government talk is of fans ‘mingling’ and of crowding on public transport on the way to games; something that clubs cannot control.

“The argument that fans outside the stadium is the issue, I just don’t get, because you are going to get home fans back first, and they are not really going to be travelling on trains and in large crowds,” said MacAnthony. “A lot of them will walk from their houses, they will drive to the stadium.

“I don’t’ understand it. We are now six or seven months down the line. I live in America, and sports teams there are getting fans back in, they are doing it and they are getting on. We are a lot more educated about this virus now, and we can’t kill our economy any more, we have to get on with it.”

With the authorities increasingly set against the return of fans, however, the bigger issue is how to finance a rescue package that protects clubs from going under as they face the potential of an entire season without gate revenue; and that is not an easy debate.

The juxtaposition of Premier League clubs spending hundreds of millions of euros on players in the transfer window — Chelsea have written cheques for €220m already — and chairmen going to government with a begging bowl is a difficult one for politicians and for society. The Premier League says its clubs are losing up to €100m a month — but asking for help feels like Apple or Microsoft asking for charity because sales have dropped.

UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston says he understands the latest restrictions will “cause financial difficulties” to sports but insists the focus will be directed to “those most in need”. So, there’s an understandable fear in football that professional clubs are not on the list.

In reality, there are a few options on the table — and very little at all for top-flight clubs:

1 A rescue package from the UK government

Non-league clubs in the UK, and in particular the National League, have already begun talks about financial help but help for professional clubs seems increasingly unlikely. MacAnthony said: “We have been waiting for a Premier League deal, and an EFL deal for five months now, and I don’t think it is on the horizon. We are not asking for a bail-out, we are asking for money that we will pay back down the line, and we will even pay interest, but we need a deal done.” It is not just Peterborough who are worried. Bristol Rovers CEO Martyn Starnes says his team lose more than €150,000 in revenue for every game played behind closed doors, while Gillingham owner Paul Scally has said his club could go out of business by Christmas if a rescue package is not provided.

2 A Premier League rescue package for lower division clubs

The EFL has asked the Premier League for a bailout of up to €250m, and this is the government’s preferred option. But it doesn’t come without complications. Should the money go to all clubs regardless of their financial status? Should clubs who have already made big profits on player sales in the transfer window be included? Birmingham sold Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund for €33m this summer, Brentford sent Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa for almost €40m, for instance. In fairness to the Bees they are one of the best-run clubs in the league with a business model other clubs are desperate to follow — and have just build a new stadium which currently lies empty. So, why should they be punished for doing things right while other clubs get into debt? Even so, there is discomfort at a one-size-fits-all deal and of what the Premier League will want in return for its money — especially if the principle of promotion and relegation between leagues is in jeopardy.

3 Asking fans for help

Many clubs are already relying on the generosity of fans to stay alive. Wigan has asked for supporters to contribute to a survival fund, and a range of clubs are urging fans who have already paid for season tickets for 2020-21 to freeze it for the following campaign or accept access to live TV coverage rather than ask for a refund. Asking fans to pay is not a long-time solution, of course. But finding a rescue package everyone can sign up to is not going to be easy. Ultimately football in the UK, and Ireland too, cannot rely on government help — because it may never arrive.