Liam Delap ‘can’t ask for much more’ after scoring on Manchester City debut

'I was buzzing, obviously, to get the call up – it was a dream come true. To top it with a goal, I can’t ask for much more'
Liam Delap ‘can’t ask for much more’ after scoring on Manchester City debut

Manchester City’s Liam Delap celebrates scoring his side’s first goal. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/PA

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 11:12 AM
Andy Hampson

Liam Delap admitted he was “buzzing” after scoring a superb debut goal in Manchester City’s 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth.

The 17-year-old son of former Stoke midfielder Rory put the holders ahead in Thursday’s third-round tie with a fine 18th-minute strike from just inside the box at the Etihad Stadium.

With Sergio Aguero out injured and Gabriel Jesus rested, the youngster grabbed the chance to impress as City, bidding for fourth successive win in the competition and sixth in eight years, booked a fourth-round trip to Burnley.

Delap said: “I was buzzing, obviously, to get the call up – it was a dream come true. To top it with a goal, I can’t ask for much more.

“I’ll probably be smiling for a couple of weeks.”

Despite falling behind to Delap’s effort, Bournemouth responded well and levelled within four minutes through Sam Surridge.

The Cherries frustrated City for long spells and manager Pep Guardiola eventually summoned big guns Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling from the bench.

In the end it took a 75th-minute winner from Phil Foden, tucking home after Riyad Mahrez hit the post, for the hosts to secure victory.

Guardiola was impressed by Delap’s first outing.

He said: “We see him in training and he scores a lot. He’s a striker we don’t have – strong and good in the air.

“We have a lot of confidence with him for the future.”

Guardiola made eight changes as he fielded a youthful side.

“It was a young team,” he said. “All of them played incredibly. It was good for us. The opponent was tough.

“I felt we deserved the victory. In the second half we were much better.”

The downside for City was an injury to 19-year-old Adrian Bernabe, who was carried off in the first half.

“Hopefully it is not serious,” said Guardiola, who claimed he now has only 13 fit senior players for this weekend’s game against Leicester.

More in this section

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford Eric Bailly in contention as Manchester United consider defensive shake-up
Dundalk celebrate winning on penalties 24/9/2020 I knew we were going through, insists Dundalk boss Giovagnoli
Lincoln City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup - Third Round - LNER Stadium Curtis Jones shines as Liverpool thrash Lincoln to set up Arsenal showdown
man cityquotespa-sourceplace: united kingdomplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up