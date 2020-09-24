Shoot-out success puts Dundalk one win away from Europa League group stage

Sheriff Tiraspol 1 Dundalk 1 (Dundalk win 5-4 on penalties)

Dundalk are one hurdle away from a return to the Europa League group stages after a stunning shoot-out victory against Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova last night.

Chris Shields scored the decisive spot kick as Filippo Giovagnoli’s side advanced to the play-offs on a 5-4 scoreline. They will now face Faroese side KÍ Klaksvik next Thursday where a place in the group stages will be up for grabs.

Despite falling behind to a Veaceslav Posmac goal after just eight minutes, the Lilywhites were the better side after that and deservedly equalised just before half-time through Sean Murray.

There were few notable chances after that but despite tiring in extra-time, the reigning SSE Airtricity League champions held their nerve in the shoot-out with veteran goalkeeper Gary Rogers - who turns 39 on Friday - making the crucial save to deny Faith Obilor.

The Louth men made a poor start after falling behind after just eight minutes. After Benedik Mioč’s effort was turned around the post by Rogers, Sheriff captain Posmac stole a march on Brian Gartland to send a bullet header to the net from Andriy Bliznichenko’s corner.

It would be the half hour mark before Dundalk would register a shot in reply with Michael Duffy having his effort blocked by Ousmane N'Diaye.

Four minutes later Murray’s corner picked out Daniel Cleary but he could only direct his header back in the taker’s direction.

The pressure from the visitors continued with the equaliser arriving in the first minute of stoppage time.

Duffy found space on the left to cross with Murray stealing in to glance past Zvonimir Mikulić for his first goal since March 2019 to leave it 1-1 at the break.

Duffy and Murray then almost combined for the lead goal on 53 minutes when the former’s cross picked out the run of the midfielder who attempted to back flick it goalwards but unfortunately his effort was blocked by Obilor.

John Mountney had an effort from range on 65 minutes after Mikulić punched clear Murray’s free kick but the strike was straight at the goalkeeper.

Both sides then had chances to avoid extra-time. Firstly Obilor blazed over in the 89th minute after Gartland’s header clear dropped to him in the box.

Then Daniel Kelly stung the palms of Mikulić before crossing to Duffy whose downward header was cleared on the line by Obilor.

Kelly almost turned provider again 30 seconds after the restart when he broke up the right to cross for Sloggett but he couldn’t get enough purchase on the cross.

There was a late scare for Dundalk when Charles Petro pulled a shot inches wide but they survived it.

In the shoot-out Stefan Colovic and Rifet Kapić opened the scoring for their respective sides but after Hoban had made it 2-1 to Dundalk, Obilor was denied by a brilliant save to his left from Rogers.

Sean Hoare and Patrick McEleney then scored only for Max Veloso and William Parra to reply but, just as he did in the EA Sports Cup final last September, captain Shields stepped up to score the decisive kick and seal the win for his side.

Sheriff Tiraspol: Mikulić; N'Diaye, Obilor, Posmac, Cristiano; Peteleu (Petro 64), Mioč (Veloso 99), Parra; Bliznichenko (Kapić HT), Castañeda, Kolovos (Dos Santos 88).

Dundalk: Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Cleary, Leahy; Shields, Sloggett; Gannon (Mountney 13) (Kelly 88), Murray (Murray 72), Duffy (Colovic 102); Hoban.

Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev (Macedonia).