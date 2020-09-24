Cian Coleman hoping weekend off will help struggling Cork City in crunch tie

Cork City midfielder Cian Coleman is optimistic that the Rebel Army can make the most of having a free weekend last week as they take on Finn Harps in a vital bottom-of-the-table clash on Sunday (5pm).

City go into the game in Finn Park a point behind their hosts at the foot of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table. They do have a game in hand, however, as last Sunday’s scheduled game with Dundalk was postponed due to the Lilywhites’ European progress.

Harps did draw away to Shelbourne to move ahead of City, but Coleman feels that the time off was put to good use.

“I think it was a benefit,” he says.

“Obviously, it was a tough defeat the week before against Rovers, but it gave us extra time to work on stuff and focus on this game.

“Dundalk would have been a tough game, too, so it has benefited us. As well as that, we had a few fellas out against Rovers, which didn’t help us, but hopefully now they’ll be back fit.

“After the Rovers game, we talked about where we’re at and what we need to do. Since then, training has been good, everyone has been positive and upbeat and we’re ready to go now.”

Pre-lockdown, Alec Byrne’s late winner gave City a 1-0 win over Harps at Turner’s Cross but it’s just one of two victories they have enjoyed, with only two points picked up away from home.

“It’s not great, it reflects where we are in the league,” Coleman says.

“We still have a few games to go and we’re ready to change that, hopefully.

I suppose every game between now and the end of the season will be huge, obviously this one is bigger because of the position the two teams are in.

“It’s always a tough game going up there. Every time you play in Ballybofey, it’s going to be a battle and this will be the same.

“We have to believe in what we’re good at and we’re confident in what we can do.”

It will be City’s first game since the tragic death last week of John Kennedy, who gave 31 years of service to the club as a volunteer. Coleman wants the team to honour his memory with a good result.

“It was shocking news,” he says, “tough for everyone in the club.

“Obviously, our thoughts are with his family. Hopefully we can go up there do it for him.”